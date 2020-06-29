CIRCLEVILLE — The 2020 Pickaway County fair is in the books and organizers say they are pleased with how the fair went, despite being influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Von Cremeans, fair board president, said he thought the fair went really well.
“It seemed like it was a normal fair,” he mentioned. “There were a few things we couldn’t do, but those were extension office decisions, but all in-all, it was a good fair.
Cremeans said, for the most part, he thought people did a good job of following the various guidelines, such as sanitizing hands when entering and leaving a structure and maintaining social distance.
“I think everyone followed social distancing as much as can be expected,” he added. “There were some times we had to move people around and they did so without any trouble.”
Cremeans said the focus now is on the 2021 Pickaway County Fair.
“Our next board meeting is the second Monday in July and there will be fair discussion then,” he told The Circleville Herald.
Cremeans said he was proud that the fair took place and that the kids got some sense of normalcy.
“It feels good to help these kids get done the things they love to do,” he said.
“It’s one of the big reasons we pushed forward as a board to make this happen.”
Joy Sharp, OSU Extension Educator and 4-H Youth Development with the Ohio State University Extension Office, said she thought it was a great fair from her perspective.
“I thought we lucked out with the weather, the shows were wonderful and the children and families were fabulous,” she commented. “The junior fair board is full of extremely hard workers and I’m proud of all of them.”
Sharp said she learned from this year’s fair how willing people are to help.
“I learned about how many people will pitch in and can be flexible and versatile in the midst of change and some tips and how-to’s for 4-H judging next month,” she said.
All-in-all, Sharp said she felt like everyone had a good time at the fair and the students were happy to be there.
“FFA and 4-H were so happy to get to show off the work they had done and to get to see each other and have that camaraderie in the midst of the competition,” she added. “They were all excited. The kids normally spend a lot of time with their animals and I think this year, we had more time that they were able to spend preparing. They were excited and happy to get to show that.”
Sharp said they’re looking forward to the 4-H events and judging that will be taking place next month, including the judging on all non-livestock projects, such as woodworking, welding, food and nutrition, creative arts, clothing and STEM, which takes place July 15 through July 17.