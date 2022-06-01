CIRCLEVILLE — The developer behind a proposed housing project on the north side of Circleville shared updates to the project last week including new renderings, updated design plots and other modifications as discussed by local leadership.
David Hodge, partner at Underhill & Hodge, the developer on the project, shared updates so the public could remain informed.
The project is planned for the West Side of North Court Street where there is currently farmland, north of Marshal Drive in the area of Dry Run creek. The project is roughly 85.5 total acres and has 190 plots for homes.
Hodge said the traffic impact study in the area is currently underway, something that was requested by city council.
"Not a whole lot has changed, the access points remain the same but we did come in and reduce a number of lots to create a park area with some amenities in it," he said.
Hodge said he was in town last week to meet with a nearby property owner who was curious what the barrier to his property would be.
"We came in along the north side of the property and created a 15 foot tree preservation, no touch area," Hodge said. "It'll create a nice perimeter between the lots on this property and the property he owns to the north."
Hodge said a suggestion from Holly Mattai, a planner who has been working with the city on the zoning code, suggested a pedestrian link to the city to the south which is now included.
Hodge also shared that D.R. Horton would be the homebuilder for the homes on the proposed project.
"They make a nice looking product and they have a great website for additional information about them," he said.
Hodge presented the four page Planned Unit Development plan that will effectively become law tat the developer has to follow once the project is approved.
The 190 units, down from 195, will be single family units. The lots will be a minimum of 6,000 square feet with a lot width of at least 50 feet with a maximum lot coverage of 40 percent. There will be approximately 3.2 houses per gross acre.
Hodge presented the plan June 1 to the Planning Commission and he was looking to get the matter on to full City Council again in the near future.
"The city has been great to work with," Hodge said.
Hodge said he thought that the project would be good for Circleville with the development growth in the region.
"I think time is of the essence with interest rates rising, that's going to unfortunately price people out of housing," he said. "One of the things my mentor use to say to me was we're in the business of providing the American dream of home ownership. We're trying to facilitate that by building a great neighborhood, working closely with everyone and incorporating amenities to go with great houses built by one of the best builders in the country. It'll be a great spot for folks to live in Circleville."