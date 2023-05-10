CIRCLEVILLE — The Service Committee of Circleville City Council met Tuesday, forwarding legislation to City Council allowing the Service Department to improve the intersection of the Court Street Connector and South Court Street as part of future development plans.
Service Director Jim Stanley explained the project, stating it would cost $250,000 based on a recent estimate.
“This is an ordinance to authorize us to improve the Court Street Connector from a three way to a four way intersection,” he said. “It’s to open that area on the east side of Court Street for development…It’s for a new mast arm pole on the traffic going westbound from that property. There’d need to be new mast arm and support structure for that, lights, redoing the infrastructure. Mast arms alone are $70,000 to $80,000 alone with the structure to support it.”
Some council members pushed back on the legislation asking why it had an emergency clause and why the city was making the upgrade before any development had happened in the area.
Council Member Tom Duvall asked about plans for the area.
“If you’re just going to put a stub into nowhere, that doesn’t make much sense,” he said. “Why are we doing it?”
Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy answered the question, giving a history of that 7.3 acre property that includes two parcels that involved the former South Court Street School and Fire Station Two which have since been demolsihed.
“This light will create a situation where the broker and the owners of the property can go forward to bring in new businesses,” he said. “This will facilitate the development of that property that is sitting vacant.”
Duvall, in response asked if that’s all the city would do, then someone else would have to do more work, which McIlroy shared would be on the property developer to do.
“[The Developer] will be responsible for infrastructure, finding new businesses to go into there,” McIlroy said. “There’s one known business that wants to go in there. It’s for future development.”
Duvall said he wanted to ensure that any future development to not be the city’s expense.
Council Member Sheri Theis said Council was criticized for “giving away” the former fire station property and was under the assumption that it would be developed quickly but now four years later it’s still an empty lot.
“It seems we have the cart before the horse, there hasn’t been any development out there so why are we changing the signal before any development has started,” she said. “Why are we putting the $250,000 in before something’s happening…I have no problem doing the light once we see some development happening it just seems the light should be the second step, not the first step.”
Theis also asked about the emergency nature in the ordinance, citing a specific section, however Stanley and McIlroy both said that section should be removed from the legislation.
Ryan Scribner, Pickaway Progress Partnership (P3) executive director, said he understands the “very good and reasonable” questions people have and positions that were forming during the meeting. P3 is Circleville’s economic development entity.
“For what it’s worth I view the upgrades to that intersection as the finishing of the Court Street connector project,” Scribner said. “You guys have the disadvantage of being in your seats and not being a part of different negotiations and back and forth with the developer and property owner. We’re at the tail end of a lengthy process where the ask originally is for a significantly larger gesture and measure of support than what’s being considered tonight.”
Scribner continued, “The result of that is the onsite work, easements, accessibility and utility expense improvements and multiple, four to five times, expenses will not be worn by the city but are the sole responsibility of the developer. They do have prospects but it’s hard to talk about them when the ink isn’t on the paper. We’re in the ultimate chicken and the egg situation here. It’s hard to get final commitments from the prospect that will take advantage of a great, clean successful site and their waiting for the final conditions of the site. There’s some complexities to it.”
Scribner said he’s not “hard pressing” council to do it but he did say should they decide to move forward council has tools in the tool box, including some “shiny new ones” to reimburse the city from proceeds generate from the site including a new community authority (NCA), Tax Increment Financing (TIF) as a way to capture tax improvement dollars.
“You can have guarantees to safeguard the public interest and hold the developer accountable in a sense to have the value exchange make sense,” he said. “The other thing that’s always hard to quantify and guess. There are employees that will be there that aren’t there now and of course the city captures your 2.5 percent off that.”
Scribner also said that he’s been in front of city council previously and that they’ve had interest in the site before but the deal died during the pandemic.
“I’m not one for excuses but there’s a pretty legitimate excuse for why things didn’t happen in the timeframe that we all had hoped and expected,” he said. “My point tonight is the planned improvement is strategic as far as it being a part of what’s been contemplated for a long time. It’s a measure of support and not the only one, taking down the buildings, remediating the soil and doing everything they were suppose to do at their expense and risk hoping that we get to this point today to see some sales and transactions and some new businesses happen there.”
Council President Barry Keller shared his thoughts on the project, citing how the connector has brought in new businesses on the west side of U.S. 23 and that the project will do the same for the vacant property.
“I think for the city to have a commitment of $250,000 is a minimal investment for what could potentially be there and get the property development,” he said. “Like [Scribner] said there are ways we can get our investment back. I’m asking to have some forethought on what we can do there to let that property develop.”
Following their comments Koch-Esterline asked why the development couldn’t be westward facing and that she “didn’t know if this was a good way” to spend $250,000 at this time.
Theis stated her support for developing the land and she’d like to see the ordinance revised to have the emergency clause removed and come back with a developer agreement.
“You guys might have been talking about this but we know nothing and I’d be much more happy to go forward with it and support the developers,” she said.
Jerad Schiff, developer, spoke at the meeting, stating he was the developer that brought in Starbucks and City BBQ to Circleville.
“I think I have a lot of these answers,” he said. “The emergency thing might be the most pressing thing. I have a tenant that’s about to sign a lease ready to go, 1800 plus locations and is a global business. It will be a revenue generator and the city. It’s between us, Grove City and Chillicothe. I have fought for this city quite hard. They are going to leave this deal if we don’t sign it in the next week. I cannot sign that lease until I know a signal is going to be granted by the city.”
Schiff said they’re building a service road and will be building everything from the sidewalk in and explained why they’re asking for the intersection improvements now.
“Tenants will not go into a location without a signal at this piece, I’ve talked to about 60 to 70 users, you name it I’ve spoken to them,” he said. “The tenant doesn’t want to take the risk by themselves. I cannot disclose the tenant. They have to go in there first and once they’re in there you’ll see others go in there. We’re talking to a national steakhouse now, trying to get them excited for here and I’m talking to two other users as well. We’ve designed 4-5 plots of land.”
Schiff said they have to do the lease for the tenant this week, noting it’s taken 9 months in a process that typically takes two to three months.
“I absolutely have to have an approval on this traffic signal,” he said. “You bring up a developers agreement and I don’t know if this is my place to say but I’ll throw out some ideas for your guys comfort. Assuming I have the lease signed next week, if I don’t have one lease signed in 60 days you can terminate the ordinance. That should give you comfort that I will have delivered like I have with City BBQ and Starbucks.”
McIlroy, based on a prompt from the committee, said he and Stanley would work with Schiff to include updates to the ordinance for the next city council meeting
“We’ll have that to you tomorrow,” McIlroy said.
Theis made the motion to forward the ordinance to city council, with the updated wording based on the discussion during the meeting, with a recommendation for passage.