Arial Image

An overview of the area with the Court Street connector intersecting with South Court Street in the middle with the property in question on the east side of South Street.

 Screenshot from Google Earth

CIRCLEVILLE — The Service Committee of Circleville City Council met Tuesday, forwarding legislation to City Council allowing the Service Department to improve the intersection of the Court Street Connector and South Court Street as part of future development plans.


Recipe of the Day

email scollins@

circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments