DAYTON — Two shootings occurred over the weekend with one being in El Paso, Texas, and the other being in Dayton, Ohio. Because of the two tragic shootings, Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that all flags be held at half mast in remembrance.
Governor DeWine published a statement regarding the shooting in Dayton. In his statement, DeWine spoke with Mayor Nan Whaley, and has offered assistance on behalf of the state. He has also been briefed by the Ohio Department of Public Safety about the incident. The Ohio State Highway Patrol has also offered help to the local law enforcement agency investigating the “heinous act.”
Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl published a powerpoint presentation stating the timeline of the events that occurred on Sunday. He also released the names of those killed from the incident. There were a total of nine who were fatally killed and 27 that were injured from the shooting.
DeWine praised and thanked the Dayton Police, as well as other first responders for how they responded and handled the shooting. DeWine, in his statement, ordered that flags in Ohio remain at half mast “in honor and memory of the victims who lost their lives.”
Aleksei Pavloff is a reporter for the Perry County Tribune Reporter, a sister publication of the Herald.