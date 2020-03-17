CIRCLEVILLE — After a series of emergency announcements and restrictions, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on March 15 all bars and restaurants to close in another effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).
Last week, Governor DeWine emphasized the practice of social distancing as coronavirus cases have been increasing. During the press conference, DeWine emphasized that people convening in close proximity to one another should be taken seriously to practice safe healthy habits.
As of Sunday, there are currently 37 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the State of Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The department’s website states that 11 counties have confirmed cases. Counties and confirmed cases include two cases in Belmont, six cases in Butler, 14 cases in Cuyahoga, three cases in Franklin, two cases in Lorain, one case in Lucas, one case in Medina, three cases in Stark, two cases in Summit, two cases in Trumbull and one case in Tuscarawas.
Restaurants that have the ability to complete take-out and delivery options will still be able to operate those services even though the dining halls will remain closed.
The order comes before the national holiday of Saint Patrick’s Day set to take place on today, March 17. The holiday typically sees large groups of people entering bars and restaurants across the state especially in bing metropolitan areas.
With the holiday, the governor and Director of the Ohio Department of Health Amy Acton made the decision to make the order to practice social distancing. The term, social distancing, means to remain out of congregate settings, avoid mass gatherings along with maintaining face-to-face distance of roughly six feet from others when it is possible. Information regarding social distancing can be viewed on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website.
The effect the closure order will have on local businesses is still unknown with some scrambling to make the necessary preparations. Gibby’s Eatery and Sports Bar, located along West Main Street, is one of the businesses that has already closed its kitchen and dining areas.
Gibby’s has been a family owned and operated business for the past 19 years. With the recent announcement by the governor, Suzanne Gibson, a part of the ownership, was on location Monday morning cleaning and preparing business closure for the foreseeable future.
“We are closing our kitchen, until we are given the word that we can open up again,” Gibson told The Circleville Herald. “We’ve discussed it with our employees and with our family… as to what our strategy is going to be.”
She added that the employees have agreed with the decision to close for the time being. Approximately 30 employees work at the bar and restaurant with a mix of part-time and full-time status. Gibson and the rest of the ownership see the order having an impact overall, but only time will tell.
“It’s going to have a tremendous impact,” Gibson said. “Not only on our family and the operation day-to-day with all of our employees… we are hoping that things will be worked out greatly.”
The effect the order will have goes state-wide as bars and restaurants make the tough decision to close temporarily. Some establishments are still committing takeout and online orders to keep the doors open and money flowing.
Trotter’s, located in the Village of New Lexington in Perry County, is one of the businesses in the state that still has its kitchen open ready to make takeout orders. Part owner, Jason Newlon confirmed that Totter’s is still partially open for the time being.
“We don’t know what we will be doing (longterm),” Newlon told The Circleville Herald.
He added that he and the other owners are considering closing entirely but did not give a timeline when that will happen. The sudden announcement left the ownership in a tough spot as approximately 14 employees will become affected by the order. Newlon said that laying off the mostly part-time employees may happen due to the closures.
Roughly two weeks ago, Newlon purchased cleaning supplies in order to deep clean the establishment on North Main Street. He hopes that Trotter’s will still be able to make money in order to pay off loans used to fund the business initially. Trotter’s has been in business for seven years in the Village.
“We still have loans out… we will have to figure out our debt versus what we are making right now,” Newlon commented. “We might have to start from the ground up again just for employees.”
The order will greatly affect the small businesses in the area as many service workers will have no stable income. Announced along with the order, the statehouse is making aggressive steps to assist Ohio businesses and individuals impacted by changes.