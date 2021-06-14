CIRCLEVILLE — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is using Pickaway County as an example of how the vaccination lottery is working to encourage Ohioans to get vaccinated.
DeWine launched the Ohio Vax-A-Million initiative last month in an effort to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines. The initiative offers a $1 million prize to five winners and five scholarships to those under 18-years-old to any public Ohio university.
Pickaway County was among several counties that DeWine shared as having experienced an increase in vaccinations. Other similar such counties include Hocking, Seneca, Ross, Jackson, Fayette, Paulding, Wyandot, Crawford and Warren Counties.
"Ohio continues to move forward into a new phase of the pandemic,” DeWine said. "Vaccinations are working. That's why cases, hospitalizations and deaths are down. However, the threat of COVID-19 remains, and we must remain vigilant. If you're not vaccinated against COVID-19, please continue to wear a mask in public, and Ohioans who are able to get vaccinated should."
To find a vaccine provider near you, visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. There are two more Vax-A-Million drawings left.