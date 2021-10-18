CIRCLEVILLE — More than 400 volunteers came together last week to make an impact as part of Community Action Day.
A collaboration between the Pickaway County Community Foundation, Ohio Christian University, DuPont and the Pickaway County Schools, had the volunteers spending the day working around the county in various roles.
“The volunteers were launched from the Maxwell Center at OCU and traveled throughout the county to provided cleanup and beautification for residents, parks, churches, nonprofits, businesses, food pantries and more,” Jama Cobb, grants coordinator at PCCF, said.
Jan Shannon, PCCF Executive Director, said it was great collaboration all around.
“It’s truly a great opportunity for everyone to pull together and make a great impact on our community,” she said.
In addition to that, Cobb said local businesses also donated non-perishable food items to the Community Cupboards of Pickaway County.
“A huge thank you to OhioHealth Berger, Sofidel, Novelis of Ashville, Healthcare Logistics and Ohio Christian University for the donations collected from Battle of the Brown Bag,” Cobb said.