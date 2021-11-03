CIRCLEVILLE — The Paint Valley ADAMH levy passed in all five counties in unofficial results following the General Election this week.
Penny Dehner, executive director, gave thanks on behalf of the organization and released a statement on the results.
“A win in each county is remarkable and we couldn’t be more thrilled with the support,” she said. “We will continue to build a great behavioral health system of care for the residents of our five-county area.
The passage of this levy allows the Paint Valley ADAMH Board to reinforce a strategic plan to best utilize service delivery today and provides hope for tomorrow,” she said.
“We are committed to meeting the recovery needs of families throughout our service area with evidence-based programming that will strengthen our community and individuals in recovery. This YES vote allows us to better provide for those families in need.”