CIRCLEVILLE — The Dan Fout Memorial Disabled Veterans Hunt is looking for volunteers to help assist veterans at its next event on Saturday, Nov. 9.
The hunt was originally known as the Pickaway County Disabled Veterans Hunt and was established in 2010. After Fout’s death, the name was changed to the Dan Fout Memorial Disabled Veterans Hunt in honor of his memory and legacy.
The mission of the annual hunt is to provide the opportunity for disabled American veterans to hunt whitetail deer using archery equipment, according to Bill Frost, organizer.
This is an all-day hunt at Deercreek State Park beginning at around 6 a.m. with a break for lunch and continued hunting until it gets dark.
Frost said they’ve got their veteran hunters lined up and ready to go but they’re lacking on people to help the hunters when they’re out in the blinds for the event at Deercreek State Park. He said he needs approximately 20 volunteers for the day.
“Volunteers are tasked with helping the veterans get into their deer blinds and to sit with them and help look for deer,” he said. “You don’t have to be a hunter or a veteran to volunteer, you just have to want to help the veterans.”
Frost acknowledged that the volunteers who agree to help him are vital and he’s always looking for more.
“I couldn’t do it without them,” Frost stated. “The people behind the scenes as well as those helping me onsite are wonderful. It’s a lot of fun and we all have a great time.”
Frost said the first weekend, which happens on Pickaway County farms was a fun time that saw hunters harvest three deer.
“We ate well and had a lot of fun on Saturday,” he said. “We didn’t harvest any deer then but there was a lot of camaraderie. We moved the shooting contest to Sunday and hunters harvested three deer. It was a great weekend despite the rain on Saturday.
This is the 10th year of the memorial hunt.
To volunteer, contact frost at 740-412-2869.