CIRCLEVILLE— Circleville City Schools District has released its 2019-2020 Quality Profile for prospective parents, businesses and the community.
The 16-page document outlines student achievement, lists the district’s programs, awards won by students and the district, provides information on the district’s buildings, gives an outline to fine arts and athletics and provides information on educators and the administration.
District Superintendent Jonathan Davis said the profile is designed to provide a richer and more in depth picture of the district beyond school report cards.
“The intent of the profile is to help parents and community members understand what we are doing to positively impact the growth of our community’s greatest asset (our youth) while also being fiscally conscious,” he said.
Evan Debo, the district’s communications director, said over the last few years, the school communication discussion nationally has revolved around the topic of what experiences the district provides students.
“With that in mind, having this media guide available has been a great asset to keep our community informed, highlighting the great work of our students and staff, and helping to build relationships with existing and prospective families that move into our district,” Debo said. “From a new parent’s perspective, this guiding document might be the first resource they will encounter that informs them about our innovative clinic with OhioHealth Berger Hospital on site. From a community member’s perspective, the profile helps keep stakeholders informed regarding how their schools are creating opportunity, performing, graduating students, and preparing the next generation for the workforce K through 12.”
Davis said he’s proud to highlight through the document the opportunities the district provides students.
“Our talented staff work hard to provide experiences to engage students’ academic growth and interest, with a focus on creating 21st century learners ready to be successful in college, career, or the military,” he said.
In addition to the school, the document also shares information about the community by highlighting popular attractions, including area parks.
“School and community are one in the same,” Davis said. “We truly believe that we play a large role in the success of the community and vice versa. This is a wonderful place to raise a family and continues to grow and get better each and every day, we love playing our part and take it very seriously.”
Davis said the big takeaway for him are the partnerships like ones with OhioHealth Berger and Pickaway WORKS that benefit the students they’ve included in this year’s profile.
“Pickaway WORKS is directly connecting our students to local industry and is a model program across the state thanks to Christy Mills and numerous others,” he said. “Additionally, student safety is our number one priority and we are so thankful to the city for our school resource officer partnership and OhioHealth Berger continues to step up by providing support to staff and a clinic on campus to serve families.”
The quality profile can be viewed at: https://issuu.com/circlevillecityschools/docs/2019-2020_quality_profile