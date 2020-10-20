CIRCLEVILLE — Thanks to a donation from Pickaway County property owners, finding the right dog might be easier at the Wright-Poling Pickaway County Dog Shelter.
Amber Ricart and Tony Repeta held a country music concert on their property near Commercial Point earlier this summer raising funds for a meet and greet play area at the shelter for families, their pets, and prospective dog adoptees.
The large, fenced area behind the shelter has a couple of benches, play equipment, and space for dogs to run and play fetch.
Sherri Rarey, Pickaway County Dog Warden, spoke to shelter volunteers about her desire to have such an area for the shelter.
“We’ve always wanted an area for potential adopters and families with pets to see if their dogs are compatible with the dog they’re interested in,” she said. “It also allows us to let the dog loose and let the customers interact with the dog. It’s hard for them to know if that dog is going to fit if they’re walking on a leash.”
“They can then, hopefully, make an easy decision to bring that dog into their home,” Rarey said.
Ricart and Repeta have friends who live near the shelter so they decided to put their proceeds from the concert toward the shelter.
“We were talking with our friends when we were thinking about what to do with the money and a friend suggested we donate to the shelter,” Ricart said. “The space is so nice and it’s definitely needed to give the dogs a space to meet families.”
“All our friends and family are dog lovers so we decided to do a concert to help the shelter,” Repeta said of their social distancing event on Aug. 8.
Pickaway County Commissioner Brian Stewart spoke at Saturday’s dedication about how volunteers and the community have helped to fund and take care of the shelter.
“This is a jewel of the community and this facility was built on the generosity of the community at a time when the county wasn’t able to build a facility like this,” Stewart said. “We’ve always appreciated how much ownership the public and the volunteers have kept over it. Donations like this help tackle projects we can’t do in the normal county government. [The meet and greet area] is one more enhancement for the shelter and we’re proud to have it. This is a great things for the dogs, the staff and community.”
“We’ve got a new friend in [Rarey] so we’ll do all we can to help out,” Repeta said.
“Absolutely,” Ricart added.
There are 43 dogs at the Pickaway Count Dog Shelter. To adopt, contact the shelter at (740) 474-3741 to set up an appointment. The Pickaway County Dog Shelter does not euthanize for overcrowding.