CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Dog Shelter honored three of their volunteers for their dedication in 2020 to the shelter, each amassing over 150 volunteer hours.
In a year heavily impacted by COVID-19 that changed the way the shelter operated, Sherri Rarey, Pickaway County’s Dog Warden, wanted to honor the commitment and dedication of Emily Otterbacher, Deborah Spantithos and Cara Miller. Spantithos was credited with more than 150 volunteer hours, Miller with over 160 hours and Otterbacher with over 200 hours in 2020.
“I wanted to recognize three volunteers who have been here for us through COVID,” Rarey said. “There were a few months that we didn’t allow any volunteers. When we said volunteers could come back, they did and we’ve been able to consistently count on them.”
When it comes to the operation of the shelter, it’s a seven day a week job to feed and walk the dogs and for the staff of three, they rely on the volunteers to help share the duties, especially when the shelter is at or near capacity.
“At times, we’ve been short staffed and they’ve been here to help us out and fill the gap,” she added. “We wanted to recognize them for helping keep us moving.”
Rarey said in 2021, she hopes these three volunteers continue to support the shelter.
“They’re here for the dogs,” Rarey explained. “We appreciate their love and dedication to the shelter.”
Spantithos, a retired teacher, said the shelter staff were awesome people who love the animals.
“I taught kids for 37 years and my next passion was dogs,” she said. “They’ve been very kind to let me come here and be a part of this.”
Miller said she comes to the shelter to be with the dogs and relax.
“I come here on my down time outside of my regular job,” she said. “When I have vacation and stuff, I come here. It’s amazing to see the different personalities in the dogs and when they go out of here it makes you feel fantastic.”
Miller said nothing is better than matching a dog to a family.
“To see them all smile and wave on the way out and the dog’s tail wagging,” she said. “Then we get to see the pictures of them on Facebook. It’s great. That makes it worth it.”