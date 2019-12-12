Dog Tag Purchase Locations
You can purchase a 2020 dog tag valid
in Pickaway County from any of these locations:
• The Pickaway County Auditor’s Office located inside the Pickaway County Courthouse at 207 S. Court St. in Circleville. 740-474-4765 • The Pickaway County Dog Shelter, 21253 Ringgold Southern Road in Circleville. 740-474-3741 • Circleville Apothecary 1200 N. Court St. in Circleville. 740-420-3784 • Buckley Brothers 5045 S. Walnut St. in South Bloomfield 740-983-8900 • Ashville Apothecary 3400 state Route 752 in Ashville 740-938-2501 • Hudson’s Corner Animal Hospital 11365 state Route 104 in Ashville 740-983-0091 • D&N Market & Pizza 16728 Main St. in Darbyville 740-477-2224 • Pettit’s IGA 107 Mill Street in Williamsport 740-986-6001 • Pettit’s Market 40 W. Front St. in New Holland 740-495-5115 • Pettit’s 10901 Welch Road in Orient 740-877-8877 • Hertiage Cooperative 11897 London Road Derby 740-869-3641