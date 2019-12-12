CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Dog Warden is warning dog owners to only purchase 2020 dog tags through the official channels.
Sherri Rarey, Pickaway County Dog Warden, said there have been some reports of a website that is selling fake dog tags.
“It was brought to our attention that there is a fake website reportedly selling dog licenses in Ohio that is fraudulent,” Rarey said. “It mimics an official website and claims to be for the whole state. It contains inaccurate license requirements.”
Rarey said the website is even offering “discounts” in an effort to scam people.
“They’re offering discounted prices for seniors but its $15 across the board per dog whether you’re 18 or 77,” Rarey said. “The fraudulent website looks like it’s effective statewide but it doesn’t work that way. Every county sells them at a different price. You just can’t do that. They’re all a little different.”
Rarey said every dog older than three months is required to be licensed per state law. After Jan 31, 2020 renewals go from $15 to $30 due to the late fee that’s charged.
Rarey said dog tags are important, in addition to being the law, it also helps to have your four-legged friends tagged because the tags provide information that her office uses to track down owners.
“It helps us if the dog does get lost, if they have the tag on we can find the owner which is important,” she said. “It does help support the shelter but it helps reunite dogs which is a good thing.”
The only official online place to purchase dog tags is through the Pickaway County Auditor’s Office at www.dogtags.pickaway.org. All other websites are fraudulent.
“Everyplace else they walk in and pay and get their dog tag,” Rarey told The Circleville Herald. “Do not use any other website claiming to sell dog tags.”
If you have been scammed via this method or any other, report it to your local law enforcement agency.
Dog tags are sold year round at the Pickaway County Auditor’s Office, Pickaway County Do Shelter, Circleville and Ashville Apothecary, Buckely Brothers in South Bloomfield, Hudson’s Corner Animal Hospital in Ashville, D&N Market & Pizza in Darbyville, Heritage Cooperative in Derby, Pettit’s IGA in Williamsport, Pettit’s Market in New Holland and Pettit’s in Orient.
“Every Saturday in January we’ll be selling them at Kroger to make it convenient for the public,” Rarey stated. “We’ll be selling them in the vestibule area rom 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday.”