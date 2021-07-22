CIRCLEVILLE — It certainly seems that the Downtown Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA, is one step closer to becoming a reality.
At this week’s Circleville City Council Judicial Committee meeting, the DORA was once again discussed after the public hearing a few weeks ago in which council took testimony from those both for and against the measure, although support was overwhelmingly in favor.
A DORA allows people to carry alcoholic beverages inside of a designated area that are purchased inside restaurants or bars and are already permitted by the state. The current proposal is for Circleville's downtown area, including businesses on Watt Street, Main Street, Franklin Street, Court Street, Pickaway Street and Scioto Street.
The committee, chaired by Council Member Katie Logan Hedges, unanimously approved, sending the matter on to full council following Law Director Gary Kenworthy drafting the ordinance per their requested details to include days and times.
“I think we were all in agreement from the public hearing that there is a lot of support behind this initiative and now we’re trying to figure out what it’s going to look like and the specifics,” she said.
Hedges asked about who was liable for any damages that may occur and ultimately, after a short discussion, the other committee members agreed.
“I think we’ve established that this is not a specific event, but something we’d do in our community for people to enjoy,” Hedges said. “Everyone that I have reached out to and everything that I can find says that liability ultimately falls on the city, which I think is what some of us thought.”
In addition to the liability element that was discussed, it was decided to have the DORA active every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, every weekend, with the exception of the week of the Circleville Pumpkin Show and that the event would be from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and noon to 10 p.m. on Saturdays.
“We talked about having this every weekend instead of just doing it the first and third or every other weekend to make it more cohesive going forward,” she said.
“Both Chillicothe and Delaware started with an abbreviated version that was one or two weekends a month and both of them have extended it. I think our attitude from the begging is let’s do it and make it right.”
In their discussion, a 5 to 9 p.m. time frame was mentioned for Thursday and Friday, but ultimately, they stuck with 10 p.m. and it was approved.
“I’m good with the hours, especially knowing that Saturdays, we have extended time frame to visit a lot of the merchants on that day,” she said.
Council Member Barry Keller, who is also a committee member, agreed with Hedges on the time.
“In the past, prior to COVID, we had a lot of events that wouldn’t end until 10 p.m., so I don’t think we should end it earlier than that,” he said.
Another detail was the increase in trashcans in the downtown area that would be permanent, not just out for the DORA.
“We’re going to add two more trash cans, two on the north side [of Main Street] and two on the south side,” Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy said.
A couple different ideas of changing the boundaries either to the north or to the east to include less residential areas or more establishments were discussed, but ultimately, the boundary remained the same and will include the downtown area from Scioto in the west to Pickaway in the east, the southern half of High Street to the North and Franklin Street in the south.
A small extension on South Court Street will also include the properties across from the Pickaway County Courthouse. It’s approximately 48.21 acres included.
“If those businesses aren’t here to stand up for it, then I’m not going to either,” Todd Brady, council member, said in regards to potential changes to the boundary.
Based on the recommendations by the committee, an ordinance will be drafted by Kenworthy and be forwarded on to Circleville City Council. It will appear before council at the next meeting on Aug. 3.