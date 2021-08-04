CIRCLEVILLE — The issue of the Downtown Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) in Circleville will now come before full city council after questions from the city law director required additional information.
The DORA was initially going to be discussed at full council Tuesday, but Law Director Gary Kenworthy needed additional discussion Tuesday night in order to appropriately draft the legislation. The measure was instead discussed in the council's judicial committee.
Katie Logan Hedges, committee chair, explained what was needed before the members held a brief discussion.
"The law director was not given all of the appropriate information he needed in order to execute the draft of the ordinance and have it ready for this evening," Hedges said.
There are things that needed hammered out, which were the designation of safety forces, a map clarification and the number of signs required.
Hedges said that Uptown Circleville had volunteered to post the signs and agreed that 22 signs would be needed.
"I asked what their plan was in terms of actual number of signs and they did walk the whole proposed map and came up with an number that they thought was sufficient that identified all the external boundaries," she said.
"That is their commitment...to provide 22 signs."
The other issue was the number of traffic control or other police officers designated to the DORA.
"The feedback we have now is that the police officer who is assigned to that beat anyway would cover this," she said.
"With the direction of the law director as to what that could be, we believe that number could be one but the mayor, who couldn't be here, wanted me to share that if a situation arises where they need to adjust it, they would do so."
Council Member Jeff Hallinin, reading from the ordinance, said it was spelled out in the legislation to include "personnel from existing patrols."
Due to the public hearing, the matter has to be sent to council and approved within a certain time frame and thus must come before council at their next meeting.