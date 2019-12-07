COMMERCIAL POINT — A Commercial Point pub is organizing a fundraising event for four families in the northern part of Pickaway County.
Each year for the last several years, Doughboyz Pizza and Pub has held a fundraiser for families in need during the holiday season. This year the event is on Saturday, Dec. 14, and starts with a steak dinner at 6 p.m. followed by a silent and live auction and a 50-50 raffle.
Mike Havens, co-owner with Michelle Sturgill said they’ve been doing the event for over 10 years.
“We adopt families that need help through the schools,” Havens said. “Each one of us that works here gets in touch with the families that we take care of this Christmas. Whatever is leftover we give back to the school system in the form of the backpack program.”
Sturgill said Doughboyz’ patrons are a giving group.
“Everyone gives to the cause and it’s a fun night,” she said. “Doughboyz has done a lot of community service. We also put on flags of honor last summer and there were poker runs we’ve been involved with.”
Havens said they received donations from all over Pickaway County and raised $2,500 at last year’s event. Charlie Morrison will be on hand to be the auctioneer and some of the big items include Blue Jackets tickets, airline tickets to Miami and gift baskets from community members.
“We’ve done a couple of events, a Christmas in July and poker runs,” Havens added. “We’ve been working on this all year. It’s a needy, needy night.”
Sturgill said they worked with East and West Middle schools, Scioto and South Bloomfield Elementary all in the Teays Valley School District to find families this year.
“Last year we did all the schools but it was just too much,” she remarked.
Sturgill said a few days before the event they will put out the silent auction items so people can begin bidding.
“It’s going to be a great night and the more the merrier,” Sturgill continued. “We’re still receiving items for the auctions.”
Doughboyz is located at 15 Front Street in Commercial Point. To donate any items for the auction contact the group at 614-877-1100.