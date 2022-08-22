CIRCLEVILLE — The Art community is coming together to host the September Fair on Saturday, an event to celebrate art in both Circleville and the wider Pickaway County Community.
The event is being organized by ArtsaRound who take over from the Circleville Downtown Business Alliance who previously held a similar vendor fair event. The event is scheduled for Sept. 3.
“Our community has a strong art community,” Jenny Rhoads, ArtsaRound secretary, said. “Whether it be visual art, performing arts, literature, or anything else creative, we have it here in Pickaway County and Circleville. September Fair is a day to celebrate art for all. This year we expanded the vendor fair’s footprint and also added some new aspects. We hope to keep expanding so we can continue to showcase the talents in our community.”
ArtsaRound President Dale Herron said the organization was inspired by a similar event in Lancaster.
“We really liked what they do in Lancaster with the Lancaster Fest with he idea of integrating a city wide art event that encompasses performing arts, literary arts and visual arts,” he said. “Hopefully it’ll come along those lines eventually. We wanted to take it beyond the vendor fair and we’ll keep it at that for a little while. We’re going to incorporate author alley and street performers and the chocolate walk. We want to incorporate acts in other venues and see where we can take it.”
Rhodes said the ArtsaRound board felt like this event had potential to bring a lot of awareness to the gallery and our organization, while also highlighting local businesses and talent. We are here to promote the arts in Pickaway County.
“This year’s event features more vendors than ever before,” she said. “We are very excited to bring nearly 60 vendors to the Downtown Area in addition to our wonderful downtown businesses. This year we have had a lot of community collaboration, which is awesome.”
Rhodes said several local authors will be set up and selling their books at Author Alley, near 138 W. Main Street. This event is coordinated by Dimple Times.
The Chalk It Up art contest sponsored by the Savings Bank will be located near 118 North Court Street, with artists of all ages welcome to participate, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Musicians will be walking about downtown, in coordination with Tootles Pumpkin Inn.
“The Circleville DORA will be in effect from noon to 10 p.m. and we hope to see lots of people sipping and shopping while supporting our local restaurants and bars,” Rhoads said.
Nathan Wilson, Pickaway County Visitors Bureau executive director, said it’s great to see the continued partnership in the community, enabling events like September Fair to continue each year.
“We have seen how helpful this can be, drawing visitors and attracting investments in our county. With ArtsaRound’s involvement and the addition of the DORA, this year’s event is sure to have a broad appeal, while providing a positive experience for all involved,” he said.
In the grassy lot near 115 E. Main Street HollyYoga is offering a free slow flow yoga class beginning at 10:30 am. It is for all levels and will leave you feeling energized, light, and clear minded.
A community art project will be taking place on the patio of Scioto Valley Coffee from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. using recycled materials collected from community members.
“Participants will be helping to create a mosaic that represents our community, and it is appropriate for all abilities,” Rhoads said.
In addition to the September Fair activities, Rhoads said the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls will be teeter-tottering at the corner of Court and Main at Chase Bank from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. to raise money for the National Eating Disorders Association.
“This event is made possible with support from ArtsaRound, Pickaway County Visitors Bureau, Pickaway County Developmental Disabilities, Circleville DBA, Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce, Scioto Valley Coffee, and so many more that have helped along the way,” Rhoads said.
Rhoads gave a small tease to the future projects happening in the community.
“There are a lot of people working hard in this community to promote art and encourage beautification, in addition to our event, Uptown Circleville is working on some pretty exciting projects that we will see come to fruition soon,” Rhoads said. “When we all work together, it is amazing what we can accomplish.”
Herron added, “Our area is full of creative people in many different media, whether it’s music art or word on page. We hope to get a place to be seen and to meet their fan base and get them exposed to potential buyers, collectors and viewers. It goes beyond the visual art and try to make it all encompassing as we try to go forward.”