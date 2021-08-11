CIRCLEVILLE — Richie Verito, owner of Richie’s New York Corner Deli, has suspended an application for a variance from the City of Circleville’s Board of Zoning Appeals following a hearing Monday night.
Verito suspended the application because he doesn’t have a certificate of appropriateness from the Historical Review Board.
“We sought an application for such certificate in February and June of this year,” he said in a press release.
“Because no one had been appointed to that board until earlier this month, we were directed not to include the request for the certificate in our general application.
Based on an Aug. 5 communication from the city, we believed that the certificate of appropriateness had been granted pursuant to city ordinance because 90 days had elapsed since first seeking the certificate and filing our application for the variance.”
Verito said he would resubmit the application once they have the certificate.
“We understand the board differs on whether that certificate of appropriateness is a matter of law and wish to resubmit the application for consideration by the Historical Review Board to give the [board of zoning appeals] a more comprehensive picture of how great this wallscape will be for the city.”
The zoning variance was to receive an additional 425 feet allowance for a large sign to create a wallscape that would feature famous local sites and promote a sense of community. It would be a similar feature to the wallscape at Pumpkin Show Park, which OhioHealth also sponsors.
“This is the perfect way to bring the message of community and pride back to Circleville in a big way,” he said.
OhioHealth was pleased to jump on board.
“Partnering with Richie’s Deli and other local businesses to better the community and demonstrate our support is a top priority for OhioHealth,” Tim Colburn, OhioHealth Berger Hospital President said.
“This mural is a great tribute to many key community assets here in Pickaway County.”
Using some of the proceeds from OhioHealth Berger’s sponsorship, Verito said he planned to give a portion of the proceeds to a beautification or a Downtown Circleville initiative each year.
“I feel this project will benefit Circleville for many years, not only as a lovely piece of art, but my hope is the charity component will have a ripple effect to keep beautification efforts of our town alive and growing,” he said.