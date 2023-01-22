Dr. Brian Cohen Joins Rehab Boost Advisory Board

Brian Cohen

CHILLICOTHE — Rehab Boost, Inc. is a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI), physical rehabilitation and digital body motion recognition. Bruce Lawrence, Advisory Board Chairman, named Brian Cohen, MD Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeon to its Advisory Board.


