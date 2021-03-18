CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Schools has hired its newest leader.
Dr. Kimberly Halley will lead the district as its next superintendent after being hired at Wednesday night’s board meeting. Halley currently serves as the assistant superintendent at Buckeye Valley Local School District.
Halley will not formally take on the role until Aug. 1, but will spend the next several months working with current Superintendent Jonathan Davis to position herself to hit the ground running for the 2021-2022 school year. Davis will leave the post this summer to take the superintendent’s job at Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center in Ross County.
“I am excited to be joining the Tiger family back home in Pickaway County and to be contributing to its efforts to address the needs of the whole student-academic, social and emotional,” Halley said. “Together will will provide an excellent education for all students at Circlevlile City Schools and I am humbled and honored by the Board of Education’s vote of confidence in me to lead Circleville City Schools in the years to come. As I transition into the role, I intend to build upon the strong foundation currently in place and celebrate the accomplishments our students and staff have achieved under Superintendent Jonathan Davis as we move the district forward on behalf of all learners.”
The Circleville City School Board said Halley brings a “wealth of transformational leadership and curricular experience” to the district. Prior to Buckeye Valley, she was the assistant superintendent at Reynoldsburg City Schools, a senior consultant for school improvement for the Educational Service Center of Central Ohio in Columbus and oversaw kindergarten through fifth grade learning as director of elementary education and then kindergarten through 12th grade learning as the chief academic officer at Hilliard City Schools.
Halley began her career in education as a teacher in the Teays Valley School District where she worked for 11 years.
“We were incredibly blessed to see such highly skilled and immensely passionate educators apply to become our new superintendent,” Tony Reeser, Circleville City School Board President said.
“After interviewing candidates, it was clear to us as a board that Dr. Halley had separated herself based on her vast experience, innovative vision and sincere passion for education and learning. From the beginning, we had hoped to find a candidate that embodied these values and qualities. Dr. Halley emerged as that candidate and we are confident that all Tigers will benefit from her leadership.”
Halley met her husband, Robin, a 1974 CHS graduate, at Teays Valley and they reside in Orient on a family farm where they raised four daughters who are all Circleville High School graduates. They have 12 grandchildren, aged 8 to 20, who all live locally.