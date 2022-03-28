CIRCLEVILLE — OhioHealth Berger Hospital has announced the recipient of the 2021 McCoy Award as one cardiovascular physician, Dr. Gregory K. Lam.
The Dr. Robert McCoy Award was established in 2011 in recognition of Dr. McCoy, and was awarded to him posthumously as the first recipient.
The Dr. Robert McCoy Award honors a community physician who exemplifies the characteristics Dr. McCoy modeled in the care of his patients for over 50 years. Voting took place at a recent medical staff meeting.
"Dr. Lam has been serving the heart and vascular needs of Pickaway County and surrounding communities for over 18 years," OhioHealth Berger representatives stated in a press release.
Dr. Lam is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine (cardiovascular disease). He specializes in a multitude of areas, with clinical interests in heart disease prevention, congestive heart failure, vascular medicine, valvular heart disease and women’s health.
Dr. Lam currently serves as the medical director of Cardiovascular Services at Berger Hospital, where he practices.
In addition to caring for patients, Dr. Lam teaches Cardiology Fellows with the Doctor's Hospital Cardiology Fellowship Program and mentors medical students from The Ohio State University School of Medicine and the Ohio University Heritage College of Medicine.
He is an adjunct assistant professor of medicine at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
"Physicians selected for this distinguished award foster long-term relationships with their patients, embrace patient-centered care with family involvement, integrate into the community, exemplify integrity, advocate for patients, lead care teams through the changing health care environment, exhibit strong communication skills, and are mentors to their peers," the press release said.
The award recipient is chosen annually by a selection committee of medical staff, senior leaders from OhioHealth Berger Hospital, OhioHealth Physician Group, and the McCoy family.
Previous honorees include Dr. Robert McCoy, 2011; Dr. Faryar Moshtaghi, 2012; Dr. Gary Gillen, 2013; Dr. Charles Hedges, 2014; Dr. Arnold Palmer, 2015; Dr. Michael Lefkowitz, 2016; Dr. Vernon Bolender, 2017; Dr. Gayle Melnick, 2018; Dr. Yadwinder Singh, 2019; and Dr. Linda Iskra, 2020.