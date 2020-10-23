Circleville — The Greater Ohio Showmen’s Association honored Hugh Dresbach with a lifetime achievement award Wednesday at the Pickaway County Agriculture and Events Center for his work with the Circleville Pumpkin Show.
“We represent the concessionaires, ride companies, food and games of the state, representing 88 county fairs and over 60 festivals and events,” Trustee Bill Sterling said of their organization. “It’s a great honor to present this award to Hugh. For 90 years his family has been involved in the Pumpkin Show.”
“You don’t have families in this industry that are dedicated to service and volunteer work like this for 90 years,” Sterling added.
Dresbach said his time was just a continuation of a family dedication.
“[Ned Dresbach, Hugh’s father] was the secretary for 44 years and a trustee for 68,” Hugh Dresbach said. “He was one of the original signers of the declaration of incorporation in 1946 when we separated from the fair.”
Dresbach said it means a lot to his family to participate in organization of the Pumpkin Show and he was surprised for the award.
“I was so shocked and I thank them for it,” he said. “They’re a great organization and it’s a great honor to be selected from all the festivals and fairs that they are associated with.”
Dresbach said the work will continue and the Pumpkin Show Trustees have already started thinking about the 2021 show.
“We had a two-hour meeting this morning about the restrooms and how we can make them better,” he said. “We also talked about getting more hand sanitizer stations around the show and not just near the bathrooms.”