CIRCLEVILLE— Plans are now underway for a new driving and walking trail that will showcase the remnants of the Ohio & Erie Canal in central and Southern Ohio.
The project, called the Ohio & Erie Canal Southern Descent Heritage Trail will be a 114-mile driving trail that will begin at the southern edge of Buckeye Lake and travel southward, through Pickaway County all the way to the Ohio River. Stops in Pickaway County include lock 31 in Millport and Canal Park in Circleville.
Cathy Nelson, project director, said she and those involved in the project are excited to announce the trail.
“It’s a wonderful driving trail and it’s even walkable in some places,” Nelson said. “This came out of a national register with a listing of all these canal lock sites from Fairfield County to Scioto County. It will take some time to get it all into place but with think now is the time to meet, with the pandemic surrounding us, and get it together in the hopes that in the early fall next year we’ll have the trail available.”
Nelson said a lot of people are aware of the canals in Northern Ohio but that’s not the case for those in the southern part of the state.
“While there’s a lot of history in Northern Ohio and a lot of those canals are still operating, as you get further south that history disappeared and we want people to know that the canals went from Cleveland all the way to the Ohio River,” Nelson said. “We want to make sure the history of the southern decent of the canal is taught and shared by visiting the wonderful remnants of the canal.”
Nelson said the trail will be an excellent opportunity to promote local tourism and to get people outside to see this part of Ohio’s history.
“People that love to bike, hike and drive can see wonderful canal heritage and the cultural geography,” she said.
Nelson said Pickaway County has a lot of canal history and that thanks to local efforts this project really took off.
“Jane Shaw at the Pickaway County Historical Society, it really started with her,” Nelson said. “Had I not been for meeting her a couple of years ago and wondering into the museum this project might not have been started. I give her a lot of kudos to help me understand Circleville and Pickaway County’s Role in the history of the Canal.”
Shaw, vice president at tsaid she thought the project was “an absolutely fabulous idea.”
“Nothing has ever been done to preserve what we call the southern descent form Baltimore to the Ohio River,” she said. “I think the trail is important because people are tired of the big expensive tours that they can do. This is something they can do as a family, even now. Start at Buckeye Lake and follow it all the way down as it winds around the small towns and see how places depended on the canal.”
“It’s a beautiful drive to go on state Route 104 and follow the canal,” Shaw added.