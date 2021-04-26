CIRCLEVILLE — More than 300 pounds of narcotics were taken in by Pickaway County Fire Departments Saturday as part of Drug Take Back Day.
The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with Pickaway Addiction Action Coalition, South Bloomfield Police Department, Ashville Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Commercial Point Police Department, New Holland Police Department, Harrison Township Fire Department, Circleville Fire Department and Circleville Police Department Pickaway Township Fire Department, and Pic-A-Faye Fire Department collected the medications at a handful of sites across Pickaway County.
Susan Metzger, PAAC Coordinator, said since it had been over a year since the last Drug Take Back Day, people were really appreciative of the event.
“We took in 312 pounds of unwanted and expired prescriptions and the people that we chatted with said they were so thankful because they’d been holding on to things in their medicine cabinet. I told them that coming to the event meant they were in the right place.”
Metzger said traffic was steady at all the locations she visited on Saturday.
“I was surprised at the amount people that came; it wasn’t a heavy stream, but it was consistent,” she said. “We’re thankful to the communities and the people that came together to get rid of these substances from their homes and reduce the amount of substances out there that can be harmful to people in their homes.”
Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey said the event demonstrated the commitment of Pickaway County safety forces to serve the citizens.
“We are thankful for the Pickaway County residents who came out on this cold and rainy day in order to properly dispose of their medications. By working with our residents, we are able to reduce the chance of these medications from being used by people other than to the original patient or being introduced to the water system.
Metzger said they distributed the Deterra Drug Deactivation Kits and that if anyone missed the event, they should reach out to them through their website at drugfreepickaway.com or drop off medication at the drop box at the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office or at the Circleville Police Department. The drugs gathered by local safety forces are incinerated by the DEA.
Metzger said the DEA plans the events, but the next one is tentatively scheduled for October.