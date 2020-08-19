CIRCLEVILLE — The plans for upgrades to the gas station located at the corner of Main Street and Washington Street have taken another step forward following discussion at Circleville City Council.
The property is being proposed for a rezoning from a downtown business designation to general business so Englefield Oil, the developer in the project, known locally as Duke and Duchess, can move forward with renovations that include property to the west and the demolition of that building. According to the city’s zoning code, gas stations are not permitted a use of downtown business, but are allowed in general business.
Much of the discussion at the Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday night centered around the public hearing held last week and outside of a handful of questions for city administration and a clarification of the developer; no new testimony was added.
President of City Council David Crawford explained that the city’s law director, Gary Kenworthy, advised them that they can’t take any “additional testimony,” but they could ask for clarification.
Crawford would go on to explain that the council has to consider three things in regard to the proposed amendment to zoning, compatibility of the zoning for adjacent land, the effect of the proposed zoning on traffic and motor vehicle access and the effect on public safety and general welfare of the city. Planning and zoning already voted unanimously with one absence to allow the rezoning.
The committee discussed the topic for about 25 minutes, establishing the facts of the rezoning, including that it would be used as a gas station, which is the current use for the property.
Terry Frazier, service director, explained to council that an existing business doesn’t need to be shut down or moved and the use is grandfathered in to the plan. However, in this case, since the project is an expansion that includes new properties, the approvals must happen.
“When zoning changes, the existing business is not required to be extinguished or cease business and it may expand with maintenance,” he said. “The problem in this case is that the building is being expanded by more than one and a half times and there’s a realignment of the gas pumps. Since downtown business doesn’t allow for gas pumps, but general business does, that was the reason that planning and zoning recommended the change.”
Following the discussion, the committee voted 6-1, with Sheri Theis, council member, being the lone no vote on the matter.
Theis spoke primarily about the purpose of the zoning and in the downtown business district zoning designation.
“I’m not against the Duke and Duchess building a bigger gas station, but what it boils down to is that council has passed the downtown business zoning district into law in order to improve and protect the character of downtown,” she said after the meeting.
“We had a choice of whether we’ll uphold our standards. I love the gas station, but I’d love to have it in a general business district outside of the downtown business district. It’s surrounded on three sides by residences and it’s generally not good to have a gas station in the middle of a residential neighborhood.”