CIRCLEVILLE — DuPont celebrated the completion of its new $250 million investment of the Kapton and Pyralux plant expansion in Circleville Friday morning.
The project, started in 2019 in partnership with JobsOhio, expands production of Kapton® polyimide film and Pyralux® flexible circuit materials.
“The opening of the production line in Circleville Marks a major milestone for DuPont Electronics & Industrial,” said Jon Kemp, president of DuPont Electronics & Industrial. “The Kapton and Pyralux expansion will help ensure supply of innovative materials to meet the growing global customer demand in the automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunications, specialized industrial and defense segments. It also demonstrates our ongoing commitment to being the partner of choice for our customers and delivering them new products with higher reliability and supply assurance.”
Several DuPont executive leaders spoke in addition to U.S. Congressman Mike Carey. DuPont was presented with proclamations from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio State Senate.
“I’ve been in the energy business for the last 25 years and I’ve seen when government gets involved and it doesn’t turn out well for industry,” Carey said. “The thing with this investment is it’s not only sending the signal to Ohio of what we’re doing here but it sends the signal to the rest of the United States.”
Kemp said partnerships between the community, business and government are important to be successful.
“[The partnerships] are important to allow us to be successful in any investment we make but it’s also critical to our ongoing success here in Ohio as well as with our customers that are served from this facility in every corner of the globe from materials made at this facility in everything from 5G smartphones to electric vehicles to Mars rovers. These investments are well placed in attractive, high growth industries that are creating value for individuals and businesses around the work and in our local communities in Ohio.”
According to DuPont, these advanced, high-reliability materials are essential in the automotive, consumer electronics, telecom, specialized industrial and defense segments served by DuPont. They provide a unique combination of electrical, thermal, chemical and mechanical properties that withstand extreme temperature, vibration and other demanding environments.
Steve Irwin, plant manager, said the project has been a point of pride for DuPont and it felt great to be celebrating the opening of the new line after overcoming many challenges.
“I’m incredibly proud of the team that did this,” he said. “It was a really big lift on their part because they had a complicated project and facility to build and on top of it there was a global pandemic that nobody saw coming. We didn’t adjust any schedules or any deliverables and we worked to an end point that is very much a success. We’re proud of that and the team most of all.”
Irwin said the employees of the facility have had to take on the changes.
“It’s been a big transition,” he said. “A lot of the employees were already here on site and were moving on to something new and unknown. For others it was people coming to us and being part of the growth story, bringing their capabilities and skills to DuPont. We grew the number of employees at the site and all of it is a not of newness and now the organization is hitting its stride. They’re getting use to the facility and to working with each other. It’s really nice to see the real nice team that’s working back there that like what they do and it shows in their everyday accomplishments.”
Irwin thanked the community for their support over the last 60 plus years DuPont has been in Circleville.
“We couldn’t have done what we’ve done without the support of the community, without the educators and the local infrastructure,” he said. “It’s what has made Ohio so attractive for DuPont and we’ve continued to invest here over the years because of that support and we’re grateful for that.”
DuPont has been in Ohio since 1954 and the Circleville facility is both the largest industrial employer with 550 full-time employees and more than 300 full-time contractors. The full DuPont site is 450 acres.
