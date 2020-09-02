CIRCLEVILLE — The proposed renovations to Duke and Duchess on the corner of East Main Street and Washington Street can now move forward after Circleville City Council approved changing the zoning in the area to accommodate upgrades.
The measure was approved 5-1 by city council with Council Member Sheri Theis being the only “No” vote and Council Member Barry Keller’s absence.
The property is rezoning from a downtown business designation to general business so Englefield Oil, the developer in the project, known locally as Duke and Duchess, can move forward with renovations that include property to the west and the demolition of that building. According to the city’s zoning code, gas stations are not permitted a use of downtown business, but are allowed in general business.
The measure moved forward without any additional discussion, which follows a public hearing and a committee of the whole meeting to discuss the matter.
Terry Frazier, service director, explained to council at that meeting that an existing business doesn’t need to be shut down or moved and the use is grandfathered in to the plan. However, in this case, since the project is an expansion that includes new properties, the approvals must happen.
“When zoning changes, the existing business is not required to be extinguished or cease business and it may expand with maintenance,” he said. “The problem in this case is that the building is being expanded by more than one and a half times and there’s a realignment of the gas pumps. Since downtown business doesn’t allow for gas pumps, but general business does, that was the reason that planning and zoning recommended the change.”