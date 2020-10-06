CIRCLEVILLE — Early voting in Ohio begins today! Now through Nov. 2, voters can visit the Pickaway County Board of Elections and vote early-in person, or make a request for a mail in ballot.
The three ways to vote this year are to vote absentee by mail which requires the voter to fill out a request form and then the board of elections will send them a mail in ballot that must be post marked by Monday Nov. 2 to be counted. People can also use the drop box on the rear of the Pickaway County Annex marked Board of Elections until the polls close on election day to return ballots.
Matthew Nicklas, executive director for the Pickaway County Board of Education said there has been a correction made from previous information about voting in person if someone requests a mail in ballot.
“If a voter has requested a mail in ballot, one will be sent to them,” Nicklas said. “If that voter changes their mind and chooses to vote early in person, they should bring the mailed ballot with them to the Board of Elections; the paper ballot will be collected and a machine ballot will be issued. Mailed ballots will not be accepted at polling locations on election day; anyone issued a mail ballot (whether they voted it or not) who arrives to vote at their polling location will be required to vote provisionally and those votes will not be counted election night.”
Nicklas said the biggest question they get is if the Board of Elections got their ballot request, which is something that can be tracked online.
“The website, voteohio.gov/track, and you click Pickaway County and put your name in and it’ll tell you whether we got your form, if there was a problem with it or not, and it’ll tell you when the ballot was sent, received and counted,” he stated. “Every afternoon that information gets updated. Just check on it every evening and you’ll see it. There’s no need to call unless there’s an issue. Having that website and access can give you that peace of mind to see your vote and whether it’s been counted or not.”
In addition to vote by mail, people can vote early in person at the Board of Elections located at the Pickaway County Annex on West Main Street in Circleville, or wait until election day and vote at their polling location. Nicklas said he expects a lot of people to vote early.
“I think a lot of people prefer [to early vote] because that gives you an option of when to vote,” Nicklas continued. “Starting Oct. 6 we’ll be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for two weeks, then 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the next week and open on Saturday and Sunday, and open the final week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. including the weekend before the election. We’ll be open until 2 p.m. the day before for people to come in.”
The board is asking anyone who is choosing to vote in person, whether that’s early or on Election Day to wear masks and they have stepped up their sanitation and changed procedures to help prevent the possible spread or exposure of COVID-19.
“The current mandate is that everyone should be wearing a mask,” he stated. “If they don’t have one or aren’t wearing one we’ll have some on hand that we’ll be offering. Per the Secretary of State if someone doesn’t want to wear a mask we’re not going to require them to wear a mask to vote. We’ll ask and offer them outdoor or curbside voting but if they decline we won’t turn away a voter. That’s not our job, we’re there to make sure every eligible voter can vote.”