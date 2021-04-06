CIRCLEVILLE — Early voting for the republican primary in Circleville’s third ward started this week.
The only race on the ballot, Republican voters will chose between Todd Brady and Josh Ford for the single seat on Circleville City Council. This is the only race on the ballot and no other wards countywide will have a primary election.
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said Ohio has some of the most voter-friendly, accessible early-voting opportunities in the nation.
“With four weeks of early in-person voting, Ohio outpaces the early voting period national average by 47.3 percent,” he said. “Additionally, Ohio is one of just 20 states that allow early voting on Saturdays and one of just five that has statewide early voting on a Sunday.
Our elections have been so successful because over time, we’ve developed a strong, secure and accessible system that’s empowered voters with extensive opportunities to make their voice heard,” said LaRose. “This primary season is just as important as any other election, and with elections happening across 60 counties, it’s going to have a big impact in communities across Ohio.”
Voters can vote early in-person at the Pickaway County Board of Elections. Early voting is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, now through April 23. April 26 through April 30, it’s from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday May 1; 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday May 2 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday May 3. Polls are open on Election Day from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Both early in-person voting and voting on Election Day will take place at the Board of Elections Office, located at 141 West Main Street, Suite 800. The date of the primary election is May 4.
The winner of the Republican Primary will face Zack Brooks, the Democrat nominee that ran unopposed in his primary in November.
The third ward is everything West of Court Street, North Pickaway Street from North Ridge Road to Franklin Street, West of Pickaway Street between Mound Street and Union Street and North of Clark Drive to Northridge Road from Ridgedale Drive to Springhollow Drive.
If you’re unsure if you’re in the third ward or have other questions, contact the Pickaway County Board of Elections at 740-474-1100.
The General Election will be held on Nov. 2, 2021.