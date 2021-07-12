CIRCLEVILLE — Early voting for the Aug. 3 Special Election has begun.
Residents can vote early, in person, at the Pickaway County Board of Elections Office at 141 West Main Street, Suite 800 in Circleville.
Early voting hours are July 12 through July 16, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; July 19 through July 23, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; July 26 through July 30, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; July 31, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Aug. 1, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; and Aug. 2, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, Aug. 3. Voting locations will be as they were for the Primary Election, with the exception of voters in the Scioto North Precinct.
"Starting with this election, voters in the Scioto North precinct who used to vote in the Scioto Township House are now joining the voters from Scioto South in voting at the Commercial Point Men’s Club Community Center at 26 West Scioto Street," John Howely, Pickaway County Board of Elections Deputy Director, said.
Pickaway County Republicans and Democrats will choose their nominee to run against the other for Ohio House Representative to U.S. Congress District 15.
All Pickaway County voters will be able to vote in the election since the entire county is part of Congressional District 15.
The special election follows the announcement that U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers would be stepping down, which he did effective May 16. The Primary will be held on Aug. 3 and the General Election for the position will be held in conjunction with the General Election on Nov. 2.
Greg Betts and Allison Russo are competing for the Democrat nomination for the race.
John Adams, Mike Carey, Eric Calrk, Thad Cooperrridder, Ruth Edmonds, Ron Hood, Thomas Hwang, Stephanie Kunze, Jeff LaRe, Bob Peterson and Omar Tarazi are all competing for the Republican Nomination. Brian Stewart filed but has since suspended his campaign.
In the City of Circleville, voters have an additional choice as they will be choosing whether or not to draft a charter and 15 representatives to draft said charter.
The 16 candidates for said representatives. They are: Bob Bensonhaver, Emory C. Brady, Jeff Carithers, Casey R. Chancey, Karen A. Hallinin, Colin H. Hedges, Andrea J.P. Humphries, Amy Isaac, Benjamin Isaac, Thomas J. Kopec, Michael Logan, Helen Maddox, Jeannett Rhoads, Richard Rhoades, Christine D. Spring and Tom E. Spring.
Of the 16 people, the top 15 vote getters will serve on the commission. These 15 people, plus the question of, “Do you wish a charter to be drafted?” will appear on the Aug. 3 Special Election ballot in the City of Circleville only.
A “Yes” vote will grant the committee the power to draft a charter. A “No” vote will not allow the process to move forward.
A charter is a legal document that can be compared to a constitution. It specifies a form of government for the city and is drafted by local citizens with the idea to strengthen the democratic process and create a more efficient government with more local control.