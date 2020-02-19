CIRCLEVILLE — Early voting is now underway in Ohio. Today is the first day that people are able to visit the Pickaway County Board of Elections and vote early for the March primary election.
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose was in town Monday afternoon at Ohio Christian University on a last minute push to register students to vote. In Ohio as long as you are 18 years old before the general election you can vote in the primary, LaRose told students.
“We’ve done this throughout the state,” LaRose commented. “We’ve done voter registration drives at high schools and college campuses since the day I took office. Last year the voter registration deadline, which under Ohio Constitution, is 30 days before the election, we were at Case Western University, Ohio State Campus and so this time I thought we’d come to OCU.”
LaRose noted that reaching out to students, many of whom will be voting for the first time after reaching 18 years old, is important so they can develop good voting habits.
“I want Ohio students to know when you get registered to vote, you hopefully vote twice a year,” he remarked. “It’s so easy to do, there’s no reason not to do it.”
LaRose spoke about the stereotype that older people vote and younger people don’t but it’s important for young people, who have their whole lives ahead of them, to have a say.
“If you think about it as a logical thing, that’s backwards,” LaRose continued. “Our parents and grandparents, in many cases have lived long lives, had careers and are enjoying retirement. It’s the young people that have a lot more at stake, these 18, 19, 20, 21-year-old kids that are starting a family. They have a lot of stake at the county courthouse, the statehouse or in Washington. It’s going to impact them for 70 to 80 years if they live to a ripe old age. If anything they should be knocking down the doors to vote.”
LaRose spoke for about 15 minutes to a class of students about what his office does both when it comes to elections and starting a business before he took a few questions from the audience.
“The students were great,” he said. “You could tell they were really engaged and I can really appreciate that. I love talking to students. I’ve read to preschool and head start programs. We’ve got a Dr. Seuss book all about voting that I carry around in the car and every chance I get I read it to a young group of kids.”
Voters can vote from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week from now through March 6, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 7 and March 14 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., from March 9 through March 13, from 1 to 5 p.m. on March 15 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 16.
The Pickaway County Board of Elections is located 141 W. Main St., Suite 800 in Circleville. The primary election will take place on March 17. The polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The registration deadline for the Nov. 5 General election is Oct. 5. Polls will also be open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on that day.