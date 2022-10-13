chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court and two other supreme court seats. In federal races, the race for U.S. Congressional District 2 and United States Senator are also on the ballot. Locally in Pickaway County only two races are on the ballot including Pickaway County Auditor as Marsha Few (D) and Brad Washburn (R) go head to head and Jay Wippel runs unopposed for Pickaway County Commissioner. There are several issues on the ballot including two state ballot issues; several local options for alcohol sales; four levies, including two renewals, for New Holland, one levy for Williamsport, one for Madison Township, one Harrison Township and two levies, including one renewal, for Walnut Township. All Circleville voters will now vote at the Pickaway County Fairgrounds. Voters in Walnut Township and Ashville North will now vote at the Teays Valley High School Fieldhouse, located on State Route 752.

Trending Recipe Videos


email scollins@

circlevilleherald.com

email scollins@ circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags


Recommended for you

Load comments