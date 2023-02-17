County Emergency Management Agency directors across Southeast Ohio are closely monitoring the situation in East Palestine to learn more about how they can prepare for a potential disaster.
About half of the 4,800 residents in the eastern Ohio town of East Palestine and those in the surrounding area, including parts of Pennsylvania, had to evacuate as officials monitored air and water quality following a controlled burn of chemicals released from damaged tank cars on Feb. 3, according to the Associated Press. The evacuation order was lifted Feb. 8, after the Environmental Protection Agency deemed the air safe.
Rail operator Norfolk Southern announced Tuesday that it is also creating a $1 million charitable fund to help the community while continuing remediation work, including removing spilled contaminants from the ground and streams and monitoring air quality.
“We will be judged by our actions,” Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan Shaw said in a statement. “We are cleaning up the site in an environmentally responsible way, reimbursing residents affected by the derailment, and working with members of the community to identify what is needed to help East Palestine recover and thrive.”
EMA Directors say that though they have plans in place and local resources trained to keep the public safe in an emergency, they will be relying on state and federal resources.
Hocking County EMA Director Mark Edgar said the county has access to the state resources it needs to deal with a major emergency.
“We have the resources of the state emergency management agency to bring in to assist us with an emergency of that magnitude,” he said. “We do have access to state resources and all the way up to federal if we need them.”
Pickaway County EMA Director Gary Cameron said matters in East Palestine put a strain on the resources needed to handle the situation.
“Foremost, we must understand that the situation in East Palestine exceeded all local resources and was a state/national level crisis,” he said. “While I cannot respond as to what training and equipment police/fire personnel receive, I can say that the Pickaway County EMA does plan for and conduct exercises on train related incidents.”
Cameron said Pickaway EMA continues to promote Incident Command System training and Hazmat Awareness/Operations training as part of normal operations. While ICS and Hazmat classes are not specific to railroad disasters, they provide a foundation for disaster response.
“We are still learning from the East Palestine incident and it is difficult to draw conclusions at this early stage,” he said. “Based upon what we see in television reports, greater emphasis on Hazmat Awareness/Operations training may be warranted to speed up implementation of protection measures.”
Cameron said Pickaway County’s EMA has partnered with Walmart, Tractor Supply and Rural King to provide more information on disaster preparedness. Anyone can contact the Pickaway County EMA for an emergency supply list.
Citizens and communities can prepare to better protect themselves.
“Everyone — individuals and businesses — should have a disaster plan…how they would get to safety, where they would reunite and what they would do if they were without electricity or had to evacuate their home,” he said. “Generally, we suggest a 3-day plan for food/water, clothing, shelter and money. This can be as simple as putting a few supplies in a tote. When disaster strikes, a resilient and prepared community greatly improves our recovery efforts.”
Athens County Emergency Management Agency is studying the response to a recent train derailment in East Palestine as it prepares to conduct a safety drill featuring a similar scenario in May.
Athens County EMA Director Don Gossel talked about the upcoming Local Emergency Planning Committee State Emergency Response Commission training during a Board of Commissioner’s meeting Feb. 7.
Officials evaluated a functional exercise that will take place in May 6 in Jacksonville, with the town’s community center acting as the base of operations. Gossel said the exercise would include a train derailment scenario with toxic spill, “just like what’s really happening in East Palestine in Columbiana County.”
“I know if we had the same scenario that they’re going through right now, with the chemicals that are on the trains that come through (Athens County), it would be more severe,” he said. “The trains here run from Cincinnati to Athens. ... Our chemicals are more harsh.”
Gossel said the American Red Cross will participate in the May exercise by doing the sheltering piece. Athens County EMA is working on getting the Jacksonville Community Center recognized as an alternate Emergency Operations Center, so the State Emergency Response Commission would approve it.
“This will test communications, because if we ever had to go to an alternative site, we have to figure out how to work our communications,” he said.
Vinton County Emergency Management Director William Faught described conducting the response that is underway in East Palestine as a huge undertaking involving coordination between local, state and federal agencies.
“That is an enormous event – it’s hard to understate the size of the response to something like that to keep people safe in a bad situation,” he said.
Faught said Vinton County among other places in Southeast Ohio utilizes Wellston’s Hazmat team, a regional team with special training to mitigate these kinds of disasters. First responders in Vinton County often undergo training with the Wellston Fire Department’s Hazmat team.
“It’s a robust team that covers our whole area,” he said.
The Meigs County Health Department Public Health Emergency Preparedness (PHEP) Division works to develop plans to prevent, respond to, and recover from emergency situations. Partnerships have been developed with other county agencies that have been tasked with the responsibility of dealing with emergencies.
Meigs County EMA Director Jamie Jones said these partners share expertise, equipment, and manpower in the mitigation of emergencies. Plans have been developed and are continually reviewed and updated that guide actions and responses to emergencies.
In addition to Meigs resources to contend with disaster, the county’s PHEP maintains two trailers which can be deployed during emergencies. The first trailer can be used as a mobile shot clinic, exam/first aid station, or command center. The second trailer holds a Blu-Med tent that is used as a 10 bed mobile hospital.
Though located on the Ohio River, the residents of Meigs County their potable drinking water is supplied from deep well reservoirs then treated at various water treatment plants. Jones said based on the latest briefing from the state, there is less than 1 part billion of the chemical in the Ohio River when it was tested in Parkersburg, WVa.
Jones said the Ohio EMA Watch Office is monitoring and tracking the reported plume in the Ohio River from the East Palestine release. According to the Ohio EPA Division of Drinking & Ground Water (DDAGW), the river’s volume diluted the release and the plume does not pose a serious threat.
Public water systems downstream of the plume can turn off their drinking water intakes as it passes, Jones said. Drinking water tests have not raised concerns and normal water treatment would remove any small amounts of contaminants that may exist. Watch Office is in contact with ORSANCO who is monitoring and testing the Ohio River.
Jones said if this incident had happened over the spring or summer when folks are boating on the Ohio River, that may have necessitated actions be taken to keep people out of the water.
According to the Associated Press, Federal Railroad Administration data showed hazardous chemicals were released during 11 train accidents nationwide in 2022, out of roughly 535 million miles, with only two injuries reported. In the past decade, releases of hazardous materials peaked at 20 in both 2018 and 2020.
Hazardous materials account for about 7-8% of the 30 million shipments that railroads deliver across the country every year, according to the Associated Press. But because of the way railroads mix freight together, at least a couple cars of hazardous materials can be found on nearly any train besides grain or coal trains.
“Railroads are a very safe form of transportation from a standpoint of statistics,” said professor David Clarke, who previously led the Center for Transportation Research at the University of Tennessee.
Gossel noted that one of the hazardous chemicals carried on trains through Athens County contain ethylene oxide, which has fumes that are fatal when inhaled. Gossel and his team are looking at the emergency response in East Palestine while planning the May scenario.
“I’m taking all these lessons learned, and you’re probably going to see those in this exercise,” he said.
Pike County Emergency Management Agency Director Tim Dickerson said the county’s EMA has the ability to handle a situation involving a potential hazardous materials disaster.
“I feel that we are as prepared as we can be,” he said.
Dickerson said though Pike County does not have a Hazmat team, the county does coordinate Jackson and Ross counties’ Hazmat units. He said the county’s EMA’s first responders receive training with a grant the county’s EMA receives from the Department of Energy through the Environmental Protection Agency.
“We have the availability to call a team from the State of Ohio and we coordinate with the EMA at the Flour FBP (former Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant).
“I personally train with a team from the State of Ohio and EMS, fire and law enforcement,” he said. “Each day I look at the State Of Ohio website to monitor things going on in the state that may or may not effect the citizens of Pike County.”
Dickerson said he closely monitors anything that could affect the folks in Pike County, be it chemical spill or forest fires. He said rail companies notify the Pike County EMA if any hazardous material is transported through the county.
“I get daily National Weather Service reports out of Wilmington (Ohio) that have winds speeds and precipitation – anything that could effect a chemical spill as well as forest fires – anything that could have breathing or water issues,” he said.
APG writers Bret Bevens, Nicole Bowman-Layton, Steven Collins and Jim Phillips contributed to this story as did the Associated Press.