CIRCLEVILLE — A representative for the Chipmunk Solar Farm Project shared updates with the Pickaway County Commissioners on the project on Tuesday.
Nathan Wiles, project development manager at EDF Renewables — one of the companies behind the project — spoke to the Pickaway County Commissioners Tuesday morning about the status of the project, their plans and how they feel they can address some of the concerns from the community.
“Some of the feedback are things we can and should be addressing in the state permit and some of the feedback from the community are things that are outside that permitting process, but are still commitments that we want to make to the community,” Wiles said.
Wiles said there are offers like good-neighbor agreements with the more than 70 property owners who have property adjacent to the project property boundary.
“That’s our intent, to offer the good-neighbor agreements,” Wiles said.
“We want to work out a neighbor agreement that would be beneficial to those who are not benefiting directly from the project, but are still adjacent to it. We’ve had some conversations with folks, including some people who are opposing the project, to see what makes sense.”
Wiles said they’re going to be working on those agreements in the coming months.
“The details on those are yet to come as we work those out,” he said.
Wiles said one concern they’ve heard a lot is over the loss of farmland, something they are also working on to find a solution.
“When we come into it, we’re looking at it as a placeholder and that at the end of the project, the land can and will be restored and will be farmed again,” he said.
“The land can stay with those families and they don’t have to sell the land. We understand that it is a concern because in the present, it might not be corn or soybeans.”
As a result, Wiles said they were looking into granting farmers access to lands they’re not using by releasing unused acreage and looking into agricultural easements.
“We understand that point of view of loss of farmland and we’re looking into ways that we can enter into agricultural easements that would preserve farmland outside the project,” he said.
“We understand that across Pickaway County, there is development pressure.”
The commissioners seemed to think that idea might not be the best since many agricultural agreements are permanent, which would not allow the land to be used for any other use in the future, but some might be interested.
“That could be something for folks that are interested in it,” Wiles said.
“We’ll keep looking into it and give some updates on it as we get them. This would also be in addition to the good-neighbor agreements and not substitute them. It’s a broader county approach.”
As far as the application itself, Wiles said they would be updating some information in their application when they apply to take in some recommendations on screening and other issues.
Wiles said the plan to apply before their March 7 deadline, which is 90 days from their public hearing.
“We’ve gotten a lot of feedback and we’ve been able to address it in this open period,” he said.
“We’ve been able to update our application and address some of those concerns.”
Among those items are the vegetative screening and what they’re planting, other visual effects, decommission of the project and related expenses, and who is working on the project, among others.
“In areas where we’re planning to do some [screening] but we’ve not been explicit, we’re updating that and making sure it’s very clear to give those assurances, as well as adding quite a bit of screening from our original plan for where people had concerns, they’d had visual impacts,” he said.
“People have concerns about decommissioning the project and we’ve been able to add some detail and make commitments that it is qualified contractors who do the work, they have to get permits and there are disposal requirements,” Wiles added.
When it comes to labor, Wiles said they’ve been talking with local labor unions to get agreements in place.
“Our intent is to build this with local labor,” he said.
“We also want to build some opportunities for people in the community as well. We’re looking to partner with Pickaway-Ross Career and Technology Center to set up a career fair and networking event where we can provide some connections with contractors to get some students opportunities to meet with people who are doing a lot of work in the state of Ohio in the coming years.”
Wiles said they want to keep discussions going with the commissioners and the community.
“We want this to be an open communication as we go along this process, even after we file the application,” he said.
“Our goal is to continue to collaborate to work through all the issues that are identified. My hope is that once the application goes in, people will see the commitments we’re making that we have to keep if the permit gets its certificate.”