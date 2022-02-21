AMANDA — Amanda-Clearcreek Local Schools has hired its next leader following the retirement of J.B. Dick on July 31.
Dr. Timothy R. Edwards was hired by the Amanda Clearcreek Board of Education at their meeting Thursday on a three-year contract and will start effective Aug. 1.
Edwards previously was a principal at River Valley High School in Gallia County at Gallia County Local School District for the last 11 years. Gallia County Local Schools is a district that is located to the north, west and south of Gallipolis in Gallia County, which is located in southern Ohio.
“Dr. Edwards impressed the board immediately,” Kyle Sharp, Amanda-Clearcreek Board of Education President, said.
“He has considerable experience and expertise in leading student instructional improvement in a rural setting, and he will be a great fit for the staff and community here.”
Prior to his time as principal, Dr. Edwards served as the Title I/Literacy Coordinator for the Gallia County Local School District for three years from 2008 to 2011, where he oversaw the development and revision of the district’s Comprehensive Continuous Improvement Plan.
Between 2005 and 2008, he was a mathematics teacher at River Valley High School. He also currently holds a treasurer’s license and a CDL bus driver’s license.
“I am excited to be in Fairfield County and I am honored to be the new superintendent of the Amanda-Clearcreek Local School District,” Dr. Edwards said.
“I am impressed by the staff’s excellent reputation here and by the community’s support of the schools.”
Dr. Edwards earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 2005 from Morehead State University in Morehead, Kentucky; a master’s degree in leadership studies in 2008 from Marshall University in South Charleston, West Virginia; an Ohio superintendent’s license in 2010 from Ohio University; and a doctorate in educational leadership in 2016 from Morehead State University.
Dr. Edwards is an active member the Ohio Association of Secondary School Administrators (OASSA), the OASSA Instructional Leadership Committee, the Ohio Association of School Business Officials, and the National Association of the Supervisors of Curriculum Development. He also currently serves as the board of control secretary of the Tri-Valley Athletic Conference.
The search for Dick’s replacement took about three months after he notified the district of his plans to step down, a process the board had help with by the consulting firm K-12 Business Consulting Inc. to recruit potential candidates.
In a press release, the district said the board reviewed the credentials of 21 candidates and begin recruiting several of them before interviewing eight candidates on Jan. 26 and Jan. 27. That pool was then narrowed to three finalists who were asked to return for a second round of interviews.
Before the final board interviews on Feb. 2, a committee of 24 citizens and district employees first had the opportunity to ask each final candidate questions during “meet and greet” sessions in the high school library.
The board considered the written reactions submitted by committee participants before reaching a final decision.
Dr. Edwards will have a 15-day consulting contract to be utilized over the next five months for transition purposes into his new position.