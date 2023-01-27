Efforts Made to Stem Illegal Dumping

Circleville Noon Rotary learned about recycling and illegal use of recycling bins during Thursday's meeting at Watt Street Tavern. Pictured from the left are Circleville Mayor and Rotarian Don McIlroy, Michelle Blanton, who was inducted into Rotary, program chair Gary Dean, Erica Tucker and Lauren Haubeil-Grooms, both administrators of the area's Solid Waste Authority.  

 Photo by David Crawford

CIRCLEVILLE — Erica Tucker and Lauren Haubeil-Grooms, administrators of the area's Solid Waste Authority, which serves four counties including Pickaway, recently spoke to Circleville Noon Rotary about efforts to increase recycling efforts in the region while at the same time crack down on the illegal use of recycling bins.


