Efforts Made to Stem Illegal Dumping

Circleville Noon Rotary learned about recycling and illegal use of recycling bins during Thursday's meeting at Watt Street Tavern. Pictured from the left are Circleville Mayor and Rotarian Don McIlroy, Michelle Blanton, who was inducted into Rotary, program chair Gary Dean, Erica Tucker and Lauren Haubeil-Grooms, both administrators of the area's Solid Waste Authority.
CIRCLEVILLE — Erica Tucker and Lauren Haubeil-Grooms, administrators of the area's Solid Waste Authority, which serves four counties including Pickaway, recently spoke to Circleville Noon Rotary about efforts to increase recycling efforts in the region while at the same time crack down on the illegal use of recycling bins.
Tucker, the program's district director, acknowledged many people purposely use recycling sites to dump material that cannot be recycled, but she cited a trial project in Fayette County is showing promise as a method for reducing illegal dumping activity. At the Fayette County location, recycling bins are inside a fenced area and only those residents who have been vetted by the solid waste authority are granted keyed access.
Tucker said having a list of key holders, in addition to using cameras, allows closer scrutiny of how the recycling bins are utilized. She said sites in Pickaway County are being considered for a similar secured recycling location.
On Sat., May 20 from 8 a.m. to noon, a tire and electronic recycling drive will be held at the Pickaway County garage, 1660 Island Rd. More information is available on the agency's website, http://rphfsolidwastedistrict.com. Also during the meeting Michelle Blanton, registrar at Ohio Christian University, was inducted into Rotary. She was sponsored by Don McIlroy.
A proud Rotarian, David Crawford is president of the Circleville Noon Rotary Club.
