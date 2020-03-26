CIRCLEVILLE — On March 24, the Circleville Police Department assisted the Circleville Municipal Court Probation Department on a compliance check at 330 Faye Avenue in the City of Circleville.
During the check, officers located methamphetamine, glass smoking devices used for smoking methamphetamine, other narcotics paraphernalia and an unknown powder substance.
There is the potential for more narcotics charges being filed after the testing of other substances located in the residence.
Charged were the following:
• Whitney Ackley, 24, Circleville, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation
• Charles Rhodes, 70, Circleville, charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and permitting drug abuse.
• Julian Russell, 39, Circleville, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Johnathen Davis, 31, Circleville, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Timothy Ramey, 33, Circleville, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Marylynn Metcalfe, 32, Circleville, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Brian Johnston, 44, Circleville, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Austin Knece, 20, Circleville, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.