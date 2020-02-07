CIRCLEVILLE — On Wednesday, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance from the United States Marshal Service’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) executed several arrest warrants for narcotics related offenses.
The arrest warrants were the result of longterm narcotics investigations conducted by Hocking County Sheriff’s Office detectives assigned to the U.S. 23 Major Crimes Task Force, which is the drug task force that serves Fayette, Highland, Hocking, Pickaway, Pike and Ross counties.
The Hocking County Grand Jury issued indictments through Hocking County Common Pleas Court against the following individuals:
Daniele N. Blackburn, 28, of Logan: Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, third degree felony; Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, fourth degree felony; Aggravated Possession of Drugs, third degree felony; Aggravated Possession of Drugs, fifth degree felony
Scott A. Cox, 47, of Logan: Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, fourth degree felony; Aggravated Possession of Drugs, fifth degree felony
Kristopher S. Cutlip, 47, of Logan: Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, fifth degree felony; Aggravated Possession of Drugs, fifth degree felony
Richard L. Dodson, 36, of Logan: Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, second degree felony; Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, third degree felony; Aggravated Possession of Drugs, second degree felony; Aggravated Possession of Drugs, third degree felony; Aggravated Possession of Drugs, fifth degree felony
Jessica G. Flinn, 39, of Logan: Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, third degree felony; Aggravated Possession of Drugs, third degree felony; Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, fourth degree felony; Aggravated Possession of Drugs, fifth degree felony
Bethany S. Flory, 36, of Logan: Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, third degree felony; Aggravated Possession of Drugs, third degree felony
James V. Franco II, 40, of Nelsonville: Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, third degree felony; Aggravated Possession of Drugs, third degree felony
Andre M. Frizzell, 41, of Logan: Failure to Appear, fifth degree felony
Marcus L. Hutchison, 63, of Logan: Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, first degree felony; Aggravated Possession of Drugs, second degree felony
Anthony S. Marolt Jr., 37, of Logan: Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, third degree felony; Aggravated Possession of Drugs, fifth degree felony
Christopher W. McGiffen, 48, of Logan: Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, third degree felony; Aggravated Possession of Drugs, third degree felony; Permitting Drug Abuse, fifth degree felony
John D. Miller Jr., 33, of Logan: Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, third degree felony; Aggravated Possession of Drugs, third degree felony
Jeffrey P. Patrick, 35, of Logan: Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, second degree felony; Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, third degree felony; Aggravated Possession of Drugs, third degree felony; Aggravated Possession of Drugs, fifth degree felony
Christopher E. Sowers, 36, of Corning: Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, third degree felony; Aggravated Possession of Drugs, fifth degree felony
Amber J. Taylor, 41, of Logan: Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, third degree felony; Aggravated Possession of Drugs, third degree felony
Darold D. Thacker, 52 ,of McArthur: Parole Violation, fifth degree felony
Tanner R. Vermillion, 21, of Athens: Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, third degree felony; Aggravated Possession of Drugs, third degree felony
Shelly R. Ward, 48, of McArthur: Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, second degree felony; Aggravated Possession of Drugs, third degree felony; Endangering Children, first degree misdemeanor
Several other individuals are being sought and are urged to turn themselves in before they are located and arrested.
“Today’s operation was one of the many ways used to notify drug dealers that they are not welcome in our county. We will continue to work in a coordinated effort and use any and all resources available to us to combat the drug trade,” stated Hocking County Sheriff Lanny North.
“The message we want to make is clear: To those suffering from drug dependency, come to us and we will connect you with members of the Project HOPE team assist you with getting the help you need. To those spreading your poison in our communities, stop now, or your name will soon appear on our list of arrests and the entire community will know who you are,” he added.
“This investigation by the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. 23 Major Crimes Task Force proves that much can be accomplished through collaboration. The citizens in all of our communities are much safer now that the distributors of these destructive and deadly poisons are being held accountable for their actions,” U.S. 23 Major Crimes Task Force Commander, Jon Long stated.
Hocking County Common Pleas Court Judge John T. Wallace made special arrangements to arraign all of the individuals who were arrested in today’s operation.
“I am always happy to cooperate with law enforcement for the safety of our community,” Judge Wallace commented.
The Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) is a fugitive-focused, United States Marshals Service-led task force consisting of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.
“We are happy to support Hocking County with their efforts to combat drug trafficking,” stated Peter C. Tobin, United States Marshal for the Southern District of Ohio.
Sheriff North would like to thank all law enforcement officers assigned to SOFAST and the BCI Intel Analyst who assisted in Wednesday’s operation.
As always, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office depends on the cooperation and partnership with the community to effectively combat crime. HCSO continues to urge residents to contact us with tips regarding suspected drug dealers.
Tips can be sent, anonymously, via phone call or text message to 740-380-4276.