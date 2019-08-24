CIRCLEVILLE —The Owner of El Pedregal Mexican Restaurant and the building owner are challenging the Circleville community to re-create what they’ve done downtown.
Richard Rhoades, the property owner, said he approached El Pedregal after the city approved the downtown entertainment district and had a couple of restaurants fall through including an Italian restaurant and an Irish pub.
“Once we got the entertainment district, they came to town,” Rhoades said referring to El Pedregal. “Getting the entertainment district was vital because we didn’t have any liquor licenses and getting one is crucial to having a restaurant downtown. Without it you can’t have one. Now we’re living proof it works.”
Rhoades said he wanted a tenant with the vision and waited three years to find one.
“There were a lot of people that wanted to rent it but it wasn’t good for the city,” he said. “I want the city to thrive, do better, have buildings cleaned up and for there to be people on the sidewalks.”
Efrain “E” Torres, restaurant manager, said they were looking to have a second location outside the original in Lithopolis.
“We wanted to have something near our other store, not too far away and we thought Circleville was a great option,” he said. “Downtown Circleville is really nice. We wanted to give it a try and it’s been a great restaurant since we’ve opened up.”
Torres said they renovated parts of the building, including creating a patio with outdoor seating. Rhoades said he made the suggestion to have the patio.
“When you have people out there it makes it look busy and nobody goes to a place that doesn’t look busy,” he said. “The more people that show up the better because people know it’s good.”
Rhoades said filling the empty buildings should be a priority but only with the right things. With the building El Pedregal occupies, he was looking for a mainstay that could help anchor other shops and attract people downtown. He challenged other property owners to do the same.”
“I wanted to have things that would bring people constantly downtown Instead of having all of your loan places and pawn shops and tattoo parlors which aren’t good for the city,” he said. “I think in the next few years we’ll see some of the downtown revitalize itself and the other property owners do what I did and fix up their buildings and put a good tenant in. If they do that we’ll have a vibrant downtown.”
Torres said they haven’t had a big opening event, but that hasn’t stopped people from checking out the restaurant.
“I was trying to do something simple, nothing crazy or big because I don’t care about money I care about having a good reputation,” he said. “Sometimes when you do something really big you’re not 100 percent ready yet. Business has been better than I thought. We’re still working on things and once we’re ready, we’ll then begin to promote the business and have an official opening.”
Torres, 27, has been working in restaurants since he was 14-years-old. He was born in Atlanta and then aa a 4-years-old moved to Mexico before moving back to the states about the time he started working.
“I love what I do and I’m happy,” he said. “I think people say this job is hard, and I can make it hard, but you treat everyone with respect and nothing should be hard. We try to do the best that we can. We’re always improving, taking feedback from the customers, and do the best we can. If we have no customers then we have no business.”
Torres said he wasn’t sure that he wanted to go to school after graduating from college and that he’s loved working in the food industry and wanted to do it since he was a child.
“A lot of kids went to Ohio State, but I wasn’t sure,” he said. “I felt like I should go to college and I signed up for classes but after graduation I worked over the summer full time and I thought, you know school’s not for me. I wanted to keep doing what I was doing and see what happens. If I made it, I made it. If I don’t, it’s OK.”
The restaurant makes fresh authentic food that has a Tex-Mex theme, something of which E said he’s proud.
“I feel like it’s a combination because we can have wings, mac and cheese and Mexican food,” he said. “I want to make sure people have options. If parents have kids and they want to eat. Some places only carry Mexican things and the kids might not want to eat. We’ve got things that are 100 percent Mexican.”
Rhoades said he’s traveled to Mexico quite a bit and El Pedregal was the real deal.
“The flavor’s perfect,” he said. “This is as close as you come to the food down there here in the states.”
Torres said he’s looking forward to the Pumpkin Show and the challenges that it brings. He’s even gotten a plan.
“Last year, it slowed down at the other location and some customers told me about the Pumpkin Show,” Torres said of the Lithopolis location. “We are ready for it here. I’m probably going to pull some employees from the other location since it’s the same menu and same way of doing it. It’s going to be a good week. We’re looking into fusing pumpkin into some things to fit in with the themes.”