CIRCLEVILLE — Today is Election Day for one state level race and one issue, specifically in Circleville.
The polls are open today from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Voting locations will be as they were for the Primary Election in May, with the exception of voters in the Scioto North Precinct.
“Starting with this election, voters in the Scioto North precinct who used to vote in the Scioto Township House are now joining the voters from Scioto South in voting at the Commercial Point Men’s Club Community Center at 26 West Scioto Street,” John Howely, Pickaway County Board of Elections Deputy Director, said when the announcement was made.
On the ballot this time is the Primary race for U.S. Congressional District 15. Both Democrats and Republicans have a Primary with contested races. In addition, all Circleville voters will have a decision to make on a proposed charter and candidates to draft the document.
All Pickaway County voters will be able to vote in the election since the entire county is part of Congressional District 15.
The special election follows the announcement that U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers would be stepping down, which he did effective May 16. The Primary will be held on Aug. 3 and the General Election for the position will be held in conjunction with the General Election on Nov. 2.
Greg Betts and Allison Russo are competing for the Democrat nomination for the race.
John Adams, Mike Carey, Eric Calrk, Thad Cooperrridder, Ruth Edmonds, Ron Hood, Thomas Hwang, Stephanie Kunze, Jeff LaRe, Bob Peterson and Omar Tarazi are all competing for the Republican nomination. Brian Stewart filed but has since suspended his campaign.
In the City of Circleville, voters have an additional choice as they will be choosing whether or not to draft a charter and 15 representatives to draft that charter.
The 16 candidates for those representatives, they are: Bob Bensonhaver, Emory C. Brady, Jeff Carithers, Casey R. Chancey, Karen A. Hallinin, Colin H. Hedges, Andrea J.P. Humphries, Amy Isaac, Benjamin Isaac, Thomas J. Kopec, Michael Logan, Helen Maddox, Jeannett Rhoads, Richard Rhoades, Christine D. Spring and Tom E. Spring.
Of the 16 people, the top 15 vote recipients will serve on the commission. These 15 people, plus the question of, “Do you wish a charter to be drafted?” will appear on the Aug. 3 Special Election ballot in the City of Circleville only.
A “Yes” vote will grant the committee the power to draft a charter. A “No” vote will not allow the process to move forward.
A charter is a legal document that can be compared to a constitution. It specifies a form of government for the city and is drafted by local citizens with the idea to strengthen the democratic process and create a more efficient government with more local control.