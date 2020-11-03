CIRCLEVILLE — Today is the final day for Pickaway County Voters to cast their ballot.
Ballots can be cast in person from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the local polling locations across Pickaway County or absentee ballots can be dropped in the mail slot to the rear of the Pickaway County Annex located at 141 W. Main Street in Circleville.
If you don’t know your location visit https://www.boe.ohio.gov/pickaway/precinct-and-polling-location-info/ to find out. You’ll need to bring identification with you to the polls to vote in person.
Matthew Nicklas, Pickaway County Board of Elections director, said more than 40 percent of the county has voted early and those totals will be the first results after the polls close.
Nicklas said all 26 polling locations will be open on Election Day with COVID-19 signage and PPE available for voters.
“We will be asking all voters to wear masks and we will have them available if they don’t have one,” Nicklas said. “If a voter is unable to wear a mask — we will offer curbside voting where we will bring a ballot to their car. We will ask voters to wear a glove through the voting process to avoid touching the equipment and reduce physical contact. There will be hand sanitizer available at the entrance to every polling location and we will have plexiglass sneeze guards at each signature tablet. We will also be enforcing social distancing, so there may be longer than normal lines on Election Day, but we process voters quickly so the lines will be constantly moving.”
Nicklas said those who still have to vote will do so at locations that are “as safe and neutral as possible.
“We ask for the community to assist in this, please be kind as we work to process voters quickly, safely and fairly,” he said.
Nicklas also thanked USPS for their “tremendous cooperation” in putting ballots at the forefront of processing.
“They have worked above and beyond to make sure that every ballot mailed is getting to the voter or back to our office as quickly as possible, keeping ballots localized so there are no delays, and they have been extremely communicative throughout the process,” he said.