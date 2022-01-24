CIRCLEVILLE — This is the final week for potential candidates to submit their petitions for office and for local municipalities to get their issues submitted for the May Primary.
The deadline to file is Feb. 2 at 4 p.m. Locally, there are several seats up for vote, including one Pickaway County Commissioner seat, county auditor and the unexpired term for Pickaway County Coroner.
In addition, there are 43 central committee seats for both Democrats and Republicans, one for each prescient in the county.
“This is up one from previous years as South Bloomfield had grown to the point it was reaching the maximum number of voters allowed in a single precinct,” John Howley, Pickaway County Board of Elections Deputy Director, said.
“There is now a South Bloomfield North and a South Bloomfield South precinct.”
So far, several entities have filed for issues, including Southwest Fire District with their bond issue for a new building that was defeated in November, Perry Township filed for a cemetery levy, Aldi filed a local option for Sunday sales to be voted on by members of Circleville Precinct 3-B, and the City of Circleville filed an issue with electric aggregation.
“There was an issue with their wording, so the understanding is that they plan to pass a new resolution at the council meeting on Feb. 1 and file it on Feb. 2,” Howley said of Circleville’s electric aggregation issue.
Voter registration deadline for the May Primary is April 4 at 4 p.m. The election will take place on May 3. Polls are open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.