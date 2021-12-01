CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Soldiers Monumental Association has once again broached the subject of adding an elevator to Memorial Hall in Circleville as part of an effort to increase ease of access to the second-floor museum.
The SMA has operated a museum out of several rooms of Memorial Hall, which is also used by the YMCA Dance Studio and Roundtown Players.
Sid Liming, president of the SMA, said the organization has found some grants and other funding sources outside of county funds that could be used to help pay for it.
“The commissioners seemed to be for the project and we presented a number of ways to fund it so that it wasn’t all on the county, including involving the community in it,” he said.
Liming said having the elevator would give them more access and help them maintain some regular times the museum could be open.
“People could just stop by on different days versus the way we do it now — by appointment only,” he said.
Jay Wippel, commissioner, said they’d look into their ideas, but they first want to complete the necessary renovations to the building to keep it structurally sound and operable, including repairing the roof, renovating the HVAC system, the windows — all 189 of them have been replaced — and repairs have been made inside the building to repair water damage from the leaky roof.
“We’re trying to improve it one little bit at a time,” he said. “We’re putting money into it regularly, but putting an elevator in there is a little bit more challenging and a lot more money.”
Harold Henson, commissioner, said the structural things were important to keep the building maintained.
“If you have all of those things taken care of, I think it makes it easier to go to that next step,” he said.
Henson said the cost to repair the wheelchair ramp on the Pickaway Street entrance is about $50,000 itself, as an example. Completed in 2020, the window renovation, following straight-line winds on the west side of the building, cost a total of $230,000, which was funded by the county, the SMA and Ohio Capital Fund money.
Liming, noting the hundreds of thousands of dollars spent on Memorial Hall, said he’s understood the commissioner’s perspective.
“The commissioners are doing their best to get the building upgraded and structurally sound,” he said
Liming said they didn’t expect to have any action on the issue this week, but rather wanted to re-open dialogue about it after they brought it up originally two years ago.
“Hopefully, by reopening the dialogue, we can progress with the ideas we presented to them,” he said.
Circleville’s Memorial Hall is one of the last remaining Memorial Halls. One was built in each of Ohio’s 88 counties as a memorial to the Civil War. Memorial Hall was built in 1891 and in 1980 was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.