CIRCLEVILLE — Republican voters in the 15th Ohio U.S. Congressional District have 11 candidates to choose from in the upcoming Aug. 3 Primary.
The seat became vacant when former Representative Steve Stivers stepped down from the seat to take a job as the chief executive officer for the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.
John Adams, Mike Carey, Stephanie Kunze Eric Clark, Thad Cooperrider, Ruth Edmonds, Ron Hood, Thomas Hwang, Jeff LaRe, Bob Peterson and Omar Tarazi are the candidates for Republican Voters.
The Circleville Herald reached out to all candidates with a candidate questionnaire but did not receive a response from Adams, Clark or Cooperrider. Carey, Kunze, Edmonds and Hood’s questionnaires are listed below, in full unedited for content.
The remaining four candidates who submitted responses, Hwang, LaRe, Peterson and Tarazi running in that Primary will appear in the July 10 edition of The Circleville Herald. The two candidates for Democrats appeared in the July 6 edition.