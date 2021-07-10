CIRCLEVILLE — Republican voters in the 15th Ohio U.S. Congressional District have 11 candidates to choose for in the upcoming Aug. 3 Primary.
The seat became vacant when former Representative Steve Stivers stepped down from the seat to take a job as the chief executive officer for the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.
John Adams, Mike Carey, Stephanie Kunze Eric Clark, Thad Cooperrider, Ruth Edmonds, Ron Hood, Tom Hwang, Jeff LaRe, Bob Peterson and Omar Tarazi are the candidates for Republican voters.
The Circleville Herald reached out to all candidates with a candidate questionnaire but did not receive a response from Adams, Clark or Cooperrider. Hwang, LaRe, Peterson and Tarazi’s questionnaires are listed below, in full, unedited for content.
The remaining four candidates who submitted responses, Carey, Kunze, Edmonds and Hood had their responses in the July 8 edition of The Circleville Herald. The two Democrat candidates appeared in the July 6 edition.