CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Treasurer Ellery Elick was sworn in for the sixth time as treasurer Thursday afternoon.
Elick was elected in November, but rules from the Ohio Revised Code allow for treasurers to complete both tax collections before they’re sworn in.
In front of a small crowd of friends, family and elected officials, Elick took the oath of office from Pickaway County Common Pleas Court Judge P. Randall Knece. His wife, Pam, held the bible for him while he swore his oath.
Elick, 75, spoke briefly during the ceremony thanking his fellow elected officials for attending, his wife for her dedication and his staff for working hard.
“When I took the oath today, I promised to do my job to the best of my ability, fairly, honestly, professionally and without bias to anyone,” Elick said.
“As elected officials, we hear the words such as trust and integrity almost daily. What does that mean? To me, it means making a commitment to do my job the best way possible for the benefit of the citizens who elected me and keeping a high standard of fairness and ethics. If any elected official fails to do this, then their job is in jeopardy.”
Elick shared some highlights to the treasurer’s office in the last year, such as the relocation to the Pickaway Service Center on Island Road, the installation of a drive-thru for his office and the challenges of minimizing disruptions due to the pandemic.
“We did keep the office open to the public with minimal disruption of services,” he said. “This was a collaborative effort by all the county officials and agencies,” Elick said.
Knece spoke during the ceremony, taking in the “tradition of swearing in Ellery.”
“It’s an important day for Ellery and as an elected official; these ceremonies never grow old,” he said. “So much of the work that is done is not recognized and unfortunately, there are a few bad apples that are elected and if you turn on the nightly news, you find out about it because they’re the main story.
Those people that are truly dedicated to public service do not get enough appreciation. It’s nice when we can have a ceremony like this to not only thank those that support you, but also to take time to reflect and recommit yourself to the office. When you do that publicly, it is nice to have people come to the courtroom for a joyful occasion, instead of a somber one to witness it.”