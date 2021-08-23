CIRCLEVILLE — When only some your accomplishments and community memberships span nearly a full typed page, it makes the choice an easy one for the businessperson of the year.
The Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce surprised Asa Elsea, 79, with the award during a meeting at their office Friday afternoon. Elsea is the president and CEO of Elsea Inc., located in Circleville.
Mike Ash, chairman of the Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce, said that each year, the chamber selects a businessperson to win the award.
To qualify for the award, a person must be a member of the chamber, be the companies owner or operator, have performed outstanding services resulting in “advancement and betterment of the community,” and must possess personal and professional characteristics including honesty, sincerity, integrity, benevolence and fairness.
“To say that Mr. Elsea is an active member of the community would be a large understatement,” Ash said before listing off several of the organizations he’s involved in the community.
“I would have kept you here and made everyone late for supper if I’d have listed off everything he’s involved in.
This is certainly absolutely deserved and it’s my pleasure to present this to you today,” Ash said.
Elsea gave a brief speech during the meeting after accepting a plaque from the chamber.
“It’s been a lovely ride over the last few years,” he said. “I appreciate the honor and I’m sure I’ve joined a number of folks that are very good people.”
Elsea also talked about the community.
“Pickaway County has been my home for 79 years and it’s a great community,” he said. “I hope to continue to participate and help the community in the next few years.”
Ash said Elsea was chosen for not only his listed qualifications and memberships to organizations, but his contributions beyond.
“He’s a big county supporter and when you have a list of things he’s involved in like that, it’s pretty obvious,” he said.