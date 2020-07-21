CIRCLEVILLE — When it comes to the community, there’s one name that comes up as someone who has stepped forward during the COVID-19 pandemic.
That name is Darrin Flick and he’s Pickaway County’s Emergency Management Agency Director.
Flick grew up in Lancaster Ohio, gradating from Lancaster High School in 1990. After graduation, he enlisted in the Marine Corps and served for about 20 years. He went to college during his time in the service, eventually becoming a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense officer.
“I got out in January of 2011 and went to work for the Defense Threat Reduction Agency at Fort Belvoir where I did combating weapons of mass destruction work there,” Flick told The Circleville Herald in December 2018 when he was hired. “I spent seven years there and then went to the Pentagon Force Protection Agency at The Pentagon.”
Flick organized daily conference calls with department heads and meetings between local government entities and agencies and provided weekly updates from the recently constructed Emergency Operations Center, a building designed to open and operate in an emergency situation.
The EMA Director position is designed to be a liaison between regional and national resources and preparing the community in the event of a major disaster or emergency, something local officials say he’s done extremely well.
Pickaway County Commissioner Jay Wippel said he feels like a lot of people look to the county for leadership and Flick filled that role.
“I can’t imagine anyone more qualified to handle this than Darrin,” Wippel said. “He’s a very level-headed person and doesn’t have a knee jerk reaction. When we bring something up, he always gives it some thought and is very thorough. We’re lucky to have him.”
Fellow Commissioner Harold “Champ” Henson said Flick’s hiring and the construction of the Emergency Operations Center were the planets aligning ahead of the pandemic.
“I felt really comfortable through this whole thing with his leadership,” Henson remarked. “He’s always very honest. I figure when he panics, I can panic and until then, everything is good.”
Both Wippel and fellow Commissioner Brian Stewart said Flick was the reason that the Emergency Operations Center was built.
“We opened the EOC for the first time in the county’s history and our willingness to attack that project was due to our confidence in Darrin’s ability to manage it and make it what it needed to be,” Stewart explained. “Having it was a huge help when all this started. [Flick] was able to host people in a secure site where they could spread out and have everything they needed at their fingertips. That lent itself to the situation very well.”
Stewart said the smaller emergencies, like during the Memorial Day Tornado in 2019, are things Flick does a great job at, but the pandemic is a step up and is likely the largest-scale emergency situation since the agency was created.
“I think Darrin’s willingness to be the first point of contact for a lot of different agencies and getting people where they needed to be for answers, with daily recaps, weekly recaps and nightly emails,” Stewart said. “I think everyone in county government is really up to date in terms of where things stand from an information standpoint. I think if you’re plugged into what’s going on and you’re more calm and prepared, it’s easier. This office has worked hard from day one to make sure everyone felt included and we had a coherent plan and we’re singing from the same sheet of music. I think Darrin is a big reason why.”
Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy, who has sat in on many of the leadership and elect officials conference calls, too had high praise for Flick.
“He’s just been remarkable and has done a great job,” he commented. “Darrin has been a remarkable asset. I was on those daily calls and [the Ohio EMA representative] was amazed at how he had things under control. He could have been the state guy. We are really blessed to have him and he’s done a great job.”
Even outside of local government, Tim Colburn, CEO and president of OhioHealth Berger Hospital, had high praise.
“Darrin’s emergency management knowledge and his county and statewide contacts was key to Pickaway County being able to communicate and collaborate. Darrin has a steady, calm and unflappable personality who is vital when facing a crisis or pandemic situation,” Colburn added. “One of the biggest benefits was his connection to the local home health companies and prison system as they experience needs when their COVID cases increased. He connected the right players and created a level of camaraderie, collaboration and calmness during a tough time. This helped us communicate with the National Guard, as well as on the state and local level.”
When approached about the comments made, Flick said he was humbled and just doing his job.
“I’m trying to do my job and keep people safe,” he mentioned. “It’s been a real team effort. Everyone’s been putting in the hours and the work and doing what we’ve asked them to do. It’s been a great show of community support across not just county government, but with the city, villages, industry and the hospital. As bad as this pandemic has been, it has shown that the community is a good place to be that’s full of good people who want to see people succeed and get through this.”
Flick said he’s just tried to limit the amount of “pain, suffering and chaos.”
“I’m humbled that people are saying I’ve done a good job,” he remarked. “It means a lot to me.”