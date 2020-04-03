CIRCLEVILLE — As part of preparations for a potential need, The Pickaway County Emergency Management Agency is asking any medical professionals current or former to register as volunteers.
Darrin Flick, in a meeting with county officials earlier this week, said they’re looking for volunteers in general but has been more specific with this particular need.
“There are a number of planning efforts going on from looking at how we’d distribute vaccinations if they were to come, and how we’d staff those vaccination sites to worst case scenario if you needed to stand up an alternate care facility or a shelter,” Flick said. “Having folks available to help staff those facilities is what we’re looking at.”
Flick noted that anyone with medical experience would be welcomed to sign up.
“Any former retired medical professionals, Army medics, nurses or anyone with healthcare experience,” he commented. “It’s not that we don’t think that we’re not going to handle what projects to happen but we’re planning just to be sure in case we can’t. We’re trying to build that roster that if we need to call them we have a list of people to call.”
Residents can sign up to volunteer at https://pickuw.galaxydigital.com/
The program, which is similar to a LinkedIn platform, allows anyone including retirees, students and community volunteers to sign up for a cause or give their time based on their skill set. All the while, they can earn volunteer badges along the way.
The program was launched in mid-March after discussions with other organizations. Jama Cobb, United Way of Pickaway County Executive Director, said the organization saw the need and launched the program.
“I have been a part of many meetings where the conversation continued to surface about the inability our community had to connect volunteers to a need,” Cobb remarked. “UWPC Board of Trustees took the charge to connect the dots and provide this service to our community. I am so proud of the community support our county has. I received a lot of requests for volunteers looking to plug in and make an impact but it was hard to connect them with the needs. Unfortunately, if we miss the opportunity to plug people in when they are willing to help, we lose them. This tool will take care of that problem.
“Volunteers sign up for an account, view and respond to needs in the community, and then mobilize to make a difference,” Cobb added.
According to Cobb, the service will be available even after the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shutdowns have passed.
“The United Way of Pickaway County Board of Trustees, under the leadership of Nathan Anderson, has made a commitment to our hard working agencies as well as the gracious community members who want to make a difference right here in Pickaway County” she stated. “This platform will do just that.”
Flick said there are many other areas that people can volunteer for and that the EMA isn’t looking to hoard volunteers.
“I know there are a number of needs in the community and you can volunteer for them on the United Way’s website,” Flick said. “If we don’t have healthcare workers anyone can volunteer can help too. The bigger pool they have they can continue to do their work feeding our elderly, kids and checking on people if they get sick.”
Cobb, echoing Flick’s comment, said when they created the program they didn’t anticipate the current level of need but she is thankful the system is in place.
“Not only is the EMA in a position for volunteers but also other agencies,” Cobb remarked. “For example, the Senior Center has dedicated Meals On Wheels delivery personnel who are in a high risk population and they could really use help. They are looking for drivers Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in the morning and it’s very minimal contact with other individuals. It gives me some encouragement to know we can help them continue to deliver meals to a population who might not eat otherwise.”
Cobb has seen the increase in the need for volunteers.
“As you can imagine, the need for volunteers is growing by the hour,” she said. “The EMA Operations Center has set the tone for volunteers. I am so impressed by the plans and protocols they have established to protect and support our community. We have had an amazing response from the community. It’s no surprise the residents of Pickaway County step up to the plate when we need them the most. I would like the residents to know not all volunteer requests involve face-to-face contact. There is an opportunity for everyone to play a part during this difficult time.”
Cobb noted taht so far 19 non-profit agencies have signed up for the service and volunteers continue to register.
“It is critical we continue to build our volunteer database. It’s super easy and only takes minutes. After you have registered, you can seek out a volunteer need or community event and sign up. All correspondences are completed through email. If a new need arises and your skill set or interest area matches, you will receive an email. We keep you up-to-date so you can fill those needs as they present themselves.”